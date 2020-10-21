scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 October 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Twitterati hails Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan

The contestants who are still in the Bigg Boss 14 house are Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2020 11:31:41 am
Bigg Boss 14 October 21 episodeBigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

After Sara Gurpal’s elimination, only 10 contestants remain in the house – Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. The fights and arguments continue even as the freshers battle it out to win favours from the three Toofani Seniors — Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Sara claimed that what was done to her was not fair and blamed Sidharth Shukla for her premature eviction.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 October 20 episode: Highlights

The former BB14 contestant said, “I feel the audience has seen it all. I know so many people who have stopped watching Bigg Boss after my eviction as they feel it was unfair.” When asked whether she would like to confront Sidharth about his decision, Sara said, “No, I don’t think I would ever want to speak to him. Even Sidharth knows he was wrong, so whatever he will say doesn’t matter now. I think it’s better to leave these things. God is watching, and honestly, the experience has only given me courage and more strength.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

11:31 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Puneesh Sharma's suggestion to Rubina Dilaik

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Puneesh Sharma reacted to Rubina Dilaik's statement in the confession room. The actor raised objection over Salman Khan's remark about Abhinav Shukla.

11:16 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Simran Kaur Mundi roots for Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan

Actor Simran Kaur Mundi mentioned in a tweet, "Both these girls #HinaKhan #GauaharKhan are love the way they stood their ground..more power to you both!"

11:02 (IST)21 Oct 2020
VJ Andy is proud of Gauahar Khan

In a tweet, VJ Andy showered praise on Gauahar Khan. He wrote, "@GAUAHAR_KHAN is Back. She used her Wit, Talent & Brain built an alliance and then Roared like the lioness she is! So proud right now!"

11:01 (IST)21 Oct 2020
'Gauahar Khan has always kept dignity over game'

Salil Arunkumar Sand praised Gauahar Khan's stint in Bigg Boss season 14. In a tweet, he wrote, "#GauaharKhan has always kept dignity over game!! Sad that #PavitraPunia could not see that! @GAUAHAR_KHAN your stint in #BiggBoss2020 may have come to an end, but girl you walked out with your head held high!! #Respect!"

10:58 (IST)21 Oct 2020
A recap of October 20 episode

In Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss informed housemates and 'Toofani Seniors' to pack their bags as the task was supposed to end some of their journeys in the show.

The house was divided into three teams - Team Hina Khan, Team Gauahar Khan and Team Sidharth Shukla. Team Hina Khan had Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla. Team Sidharth Shukla had Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. Lastly, Gauahar Khan had Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya in her team. As Shehzad Deol was tagged 'Gayab' during the Monday Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, he could not participate in the task.

Each team was given a buzzer stand, which they had to protect from their opponent teams. As soon as the task began, Gauahar and Hina were seen congratulating each other, stating that Sidharth's team cheated and hence, are disqualified.

As the 'Toofani Seniors' were unable to decide who won the task, Bigg Boss invited them to discuss the matter in the theatre room and showed them footage of the task. Soon, the discussion between Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth turned into a heated argument where all three of them were seen screaming at each other. Bigg Boss made it clear that the rules were broken by two teams. However, the decision was left pending.

The audience also witnessed an upset Rubina Dilaik speaking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. She expressed that the term "Samaan" used by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar for her husband Abhinav Shukla was quite disrespectful. Bigg Boss explained that Salman or anyone in the team of Bigg Boss did not mean to disrespect anyone, and informed Rubina that she is free to take a decision to leave the show whenever she wants.

As of now, only one contestant has managed to earn the tag of a 'confirmed housemate' - Nikki Tamboli. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced that Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are in the bottom three. Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani are the contestants who are safe from the next eviction round.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd