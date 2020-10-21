Bigg Boss 14 October 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Twitterati hails Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan

A recap of October 20 episode

In Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss informed housemates and 'Toofani Seniors' to pack their bags as the task was supposed to end some of their journeys in the show.

The house was divided into three teams - Team Hina Khan, Team Gauahar Khan and Team Sidharth Shukla. Team Hina Khan had Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla. Team Sidharth Shukla had Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. Lastly, Gauahar Khan had Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya in her team. As Shehzad Deol was tagged 'Gayab' during the Monday Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, he could not participate in the task.

Each team was given a buzzer stand, which they had to protect from their opponent teams. As soon as the task began, Gauahar and Hina were seen congratulating each other, stating that Sidharth's team cheated and hence, are disqualified.

As the 'Toofani Seniors' were unable to decide who won the task, Bigg Boss invited them to discuss the matter in the theatre room and showed them footage of the task. Soon, the discussion between Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth turned into a heated argument where all three of them were seen screaming at each other. Bigg Boss made it clear that the rules were broken by two teams. However, the decision was left pending.

The audience also witnessed an upset Rubina Dilaik speaking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. She expressed that the term "Samaan" used by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar for her husband Abhinav Shukla was quite disrespectful. Bigg Boss explained that Salman or anyone in the team of Bigg Boss did not mean to disrespect anyone, and informed Rubina that she is free to take a decision to leave the show whenever she wants.