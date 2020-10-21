Bigg Boss 14 October 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Twitterati hails Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan

After Sara Gurpal’s elimination, only 10 contestants remain in the house – Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. The fights and arguments continue even as the freshers battle it out to win favours from the three Toofani Seniors — Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.
In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Sara claimed that what was done to her was not fair and blamed Sidharth Shukla for her premature eviction.
The former BB14 contestant said, “I feel the audience has seen it all. I know so many people who have stopped watching Bigg Boss after my eviction as they feel it was unfair.” When asked whether she would like to confront Sidharth about his decision, Sara said, “No, I don’t think I would ever want to speak to him. Even Sidharth knows he was wrong, so whatever he will say doesn’t matter now. I think it’s better to leave these things. God is watching, and honestly, the experience has only given me courage and more strength.”
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Puneesh Sharma reacted to Rubina Dilaik's statement in the confession room. The actor raised objection over Salman Khan's remark about Abhinav Shukla.
Actor Simran Kaur Mundi mentioned in a tweet, "Both these girls #HinaKhan #GauaharKhan are love the way they stood their ground..more power to you both!"
In a tweet, VJ Andy showered praise on Gauahar Khan. He wrote, "@GAUAHAR_KHAN is Back. She used her Wit, Talent & Brain built an alliance and then Roared like the lioness she is! So proud right now!"
Salil Arunkumar Sand praised Gauahar Khan's stint in Bigg Boss season 14. In a tweet, he wrote, "#GauaharKhan has always kept dignity over game!! Sad that #PavitraPunia could not see that! @GAUAHAR_KHAN your stint in #BiggBoss2020 may have come to an end, but girl you walked out with your head held high!! #Respect!"
In Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss informed housemates and 'Toofani Seniors' to pack their bags as the task was supposed to end some of their journeys in the show.
The house was divided into three teams - Team Hina Khan, Team Gauahar Khan and Team Sidharth Shukla. Team Hina Khan had Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla. Team Sidharth Shukla had Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. Lastly, Gauahar Khan had Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya in her team. As Shehzad Deol was tagged 'Gayab' during the Monday Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, he could not participate in the task.
Each team was given a buzzer stand, which they had to protect from their opponent teams. As soon as the task began, Gauahar and Hina were seen congratulating each other, stating that Sidharth's team cheated and hence, are disqualified.
As the 'Toofani Seniors' were unable to decide who won the task, Bigg Boss invited them to discuss the matter in the theatre room and showed them footage of the task. Soon, the discussion between Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth turned into a heated argument where all three of them were seen screaming at each other. Bigg Boss made it clear that the rules were broken by two teams. However, the decision was left pending.
The audience also witnessed an upset Rubina Dilaik speaking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. She expressed that the term "Samaan" used by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar for her husband Abhinav Shukla was quite disrespectful. Bigg Boss explained that Salman or anyone in the team of Bigg Boss did not mean to disrespect anyone, and informed Rubina that she is free to take a decision to leave the show whenever she wants.