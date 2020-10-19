Bigg Boss 14 October 19 episode LIVE UPDATES: Who will get evicted?

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors TV/Twitter)

The house of Bigg Boss 14 took no time to turn into a battle zone. By the end of its second week, we could see how each contestant is vying for the confirmed position in the house, which so far has been won by only Nikki Tamboli.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on October 3 with a dozen celebrity contestants. Introducing a fresh format, the makers roped in three former champions Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla as ‘Toofani Seniors’ to mentor the ‘Fresher’ batch. During the launch, they decided which housemate they wanted to accept and reject, and even got them to do some tasks in order to get an entry in the main house. And after 14 days, these seniors will choose which contestants get to go ahead in the game. They even picked Sara Gurpal as the first housemate to get evicted in the show’s first week, leaving fans and freshers shocked.

Read – Bigg Boss 14 October 18 episode: Highlights

Sara’s surprise eviction left the entire house shook, with many realising that they need to pull up their socks and put their best foot forward in the show, in order to stay in the game. Host Salman Khan, on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, announced that Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are in the bottom three, leaving Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik safe from the dagger of eviction. The other safe contestants include Nikki Tambli, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani.