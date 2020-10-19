Bigg Boss 14 October 19 episode LIVE UPDATES: Who will get evicted?

scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 14, 19 October 2020 Episode Live Updates: The contestants who are still in the Bigg Boss 14 house are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2020 4:00:06 pm
bigg boss 14 jaan abhinav shehzad evictionBigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors TV/Twitter)

The house of Bigg Boss 14 took no time to turn into a battle zone. By the end of its second week, we could see how each contestant is vying for the confirmed position in the house, which so far has been won by only Nikki Tamboli.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on October 3 with a dozen celebrity contestants. Introducing a fresh format, the makers roped in three former champions Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla as ‘Toofani Seniors’ to mentor the ‘Fresher’ batch. During the launch, they decided which housemate they wanted to accept and reject, and even got them to do some tasks in order to get an entry in the main house. And after 14 days, these seniors will choose which contestants get to go ahead in the game. They even picked Sara Gurpal as the first housemate to get evicted in the show’s first week, leaving fans and freshers shocked.

Sara’s surprise eviction left the entire house shook, with many realising that they need to pull up their socks and put their best foot forward in the show, in order to stay in the game. Host Salman Khan, on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, announced that Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are in the bottom three, leaving Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik safe from the dagger of eviction. The other safe contestants include Nikki Tambli, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

16:00 (IST)19 Oct 2020
Gauahar calls Jasmin 'a full package'

'Toofani Seniors' will be asked to make a choice between Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia. Hina will chose Pavitra stating Jasmin doesn't let her anger come out while Gauahar calls Jasmin a full package for the show.

15:49 (IST)19 Oct 2020
Hina Khan supports Rubina Dilaik

In a task where Salman Khan asked Toofani Seniors to choose the fresher they would want to see in the show, Sidharth Shukla will say while Rubina Dilaik chooses to be "selectively dumb," Eijaz Khan is entertaining. However, Hina Khan will disagree and says she saw how entertaining Rubina can be during a task.

15:49 (IST)19 Oct 2020
Seniors to take a call on who they will want to see in BB 14

During a task, Salman Khan will ask the 'Toofani Seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to choose who they would want to see in the show.

15:48 (IST)19 Oct 2020
Housemates to vote for contestants who they don't see getting confirmed

During a task, Salman Khan will ask housemates to spray faces of any co-contestant who they don't see getting confirmed.

Before entering the show, Eijaz Khan told indianexpress.com how he plans to survive in the show. He said, "If I was a people pleasing person, I don’t think they would have cast me. I am a straight forward person, and if that gives way to friendship or enmity, we will have to see. I will be honest, there is a lot of anxiety and nervousness but I am very grateful to have this opportunity. All I can do is thank god and hope to enjoy the experience to the fullest. I have recently started to pray five times a day. I’m feeling healthy, and now just waiting for amazing things to happen to me."

Eijaz further spoke about the strategy that he's planned for Bigg Boss 14. "I think over the years, we have learnt that the house always wins. All one can do is be good, and do what needs to be done. I think the year has taught us the importance of being kind. And if you are nice, that doesn’t mean you are harmless or powerful. It means that you chose kindness even when you could be a monster. I can feel it in my bones that I am back, and I can’t wait to be on the show. I don’t know if I will win but I will definitely be the last man standing. I won’t back down."

