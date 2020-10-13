Bigg Boss 14 October 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sara Gurpal is out of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: Colors TV/Twitter)

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is replete with twists and turns. Ever since its launch on October 3, fans of the reality show are witnessing fights, controversies, drama, flirtations and more. This year, we have a mixed lot of celebrities including Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya. Sara Gurpal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 on October 12.

For the first fourteen days of the show, we are also getting to see three most popular former Bigg Boss contestants – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. They have been roped in as ‘Toofani Seniors’ who are here to make it more difficult for fresher contestants to survive in the house.

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, host Salman Khan has already pulled up the freshers for their laid back behaviour. He even told them to pack their bags and leave the house if they do not wish to pull up their socks and do what is required. The only contestant who has managed to shine is Nikki Tamboli.

After the episode, we are witnessing a change in the house. Contestants are trying hard to stand out. Now if they will manage to live up to the expectations of the audience and Salman will be seen in the coming days.