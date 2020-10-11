Bigg Boss 14 October 11 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Apart from the contestants, the show also has ‘Toofani Seniors’ -- Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. (Photo: PR handout)

Bigg Boss may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in its 14th season, but the producers sure have done their best to make it more entertaining for the viewers. The reality show returned to our TV screens on October 3 with a grand premiere episode that went on for more than 3 hours. The contestants of Bigg Boss 14 include Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal.

Apart from the contestants, the show also has ‘Toofani Seniors’ — Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan — who have promised to make the show more challenging for housemates. All of them have been a part of the show as contestants previously. The ‘Toofani Seniors’ will stay in the house for 14 days, a duration after which they will together decide who gets to stay in the Bigg Boss house and who is shown the door.

They each control one domain of the Bigg Boss house. For instance, Sidharth is the king of the bedroom, and his permission will be required for the contestants to use the beds. Hina is the owner of BB Mall where all the belongings of the contestants are kept. The contestants can pick up to seven items that they need from the BB Mall. Gauahar Khan is the queen of the kitchen and it depends on her if the contestants will get food or not.