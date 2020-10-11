scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 11, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 October 11 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 October 11 episode LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 14 airs Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: October 11, 2020 11:35:47 am
bigg boss 14Bigg Boss 14: Apart from the contestants, the show also has ‘Toofani Seniors’ -- Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. (Photo: PR handout)

Bigg Boss may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in its 14th season, but the producers sure have done their best to make it more entertaining for the viewers. The reality show returned to our TV screens on October 3 with a grand premiere episode that went on for more than 3 hours. The contestants of Bigg Boss 14 include Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal.

Apart from the contestants, the show also has ‘Toofani Seniors’ — Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan — who have promised to make the show more challenging for housemates. All of them have been a part of the show as contestants previously. The ‘Toofani Seniors’ will stay in the house for 14 days, a duration after which they will together decide who gets to stay in the Bigg Boss house and who is shown the door.

They each control one domain of the Bigg Boss house. For instance, Sidharth is the king of the bedroom, and his permission will be required for the contestants to use the beds. Hina is the owner of BB Mall where all the belongings of the contestants are kept. The contestants can pick up to seven items that they need from the BB Mall. Gauahar Khan is the queen of the kitchen and it depends on her if the contestants will get food or not.

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14 here.

11:35 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Gauahar Khan's Sunday motivation

When Gauahar Khan performed her workout in a night suit in the Bigg Boss 14 house.*

11:32 (IST)11 Oct 2020
WATCH | Hina Khan's Covid test before she entered the Bigg Boss house

A new post on Hina Khan's YouTube shows how her Covid test was done after a quarantine right before she entered Bigg Boss Season 14 as a Senior.

11:22 (IST)11 Oct 2020
'All three seniors have unanimously chose Nikki'

A post on Nikki Tamboli's page read, "Finally the most awaited moment is here. All three seniors have unanimously chose Nikki as the winner and she got Confirmed for TBC! Congratulations to all Nikkians @nikkitamboli #NikkiTamboli #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #SidharthShukla #HinaKhan #GauaharKhan."

11:17 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Why is Salman Khan upset with BB14 contestants?

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman expressed his disappointment with Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Earlier, participant Rubina Dilaik had spoken to Indianexpress.com about the pros and cons of being a contestant on the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She said, "Well, there are advantages and disadvantages to participating as a couple. On one side, we’ll have each other’s back, and an emotional support. However, when we will be pitted against each other, it will be difficult and unpleasant, but we will work as contestants then. We both will never cheat on our team by siding with our partner."

It has only been a few episodes, but already the show has delivered on what it promises -- fights, conflicts and drama. Bigg Boss 14 airs Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It is also available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

