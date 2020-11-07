Bigg Boss 14 October 7 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss season 14’s fourth week took an unexpected turn when wild card entry Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani got evicted from the show after receiving the majority of votes from the audience and housemates, respectively.

The audience also witnessed a fall out between lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Eijaz, using his captaincy power, also saved Jasmin Bhasin from nominations.

Bigg Boss also introduced Aly Goni as the new contestant. He informed the housemates that because Aly took the decision to enter the house in a hurry, he will be living in a separate room, with no access to any areas of the main house. Aly will be joining the contestants after a couple of days.

Bigg Boss told Jasmin Bhasin that she will be taking all the decisions only after having a discussion with Aly.

After the nomination task of the week, titled Spaceship, Shardul, Naina, Rahul and Rubina were nominated for eviction.

Abhinav, Eijaz, Pavitra, Nikki, Jaan and Jasmin took part in the captaincy task in which Red Zone contestants acted like the ‘sanchalaks’ in each round. By the end of the task, Jasmin was declared the new captain.

This week, Bigg Boss gave a chance to the Red Zone contestants to fight for immunity. However, only three out of four could participate in the task, and the winner will be declared safe from the eviction.

Jasmin chose Rubina, Shardul and Naina to participate in the task. Nikki, Abhinav and Pavitra performed for Naina, Rubina and Shardul, respectively. In the end, Abhinav won the task and saved Rubina from nominations.