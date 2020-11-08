scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 14 November 8 episode LIVE UPDATES: Kavita Kaushik gets another chance

Bigg Boss 14 November 8 episode LIVE UPDATES: Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh are currently in the race to win the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 14. Kavita Kaushik is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house once again.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: November 8, 2020 9:39:06 am
bigg biss 3 1200Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Things are getting more dramatic with every passing day in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Bigg Boss 14 recently got a wild card contestant in Aly Goni who happens to be a good friend of Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss informed the housemates that because Aly took the decision to enter the house in a hurry, he will be living in a separate room, with no access to any areas of the main house. Aly will be joining the contestants after a couple of days.

Aly recently interacted with indianexpress.com about the show and his strategy to make it in the house.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor, who is best friends with Jasmin Bhasin, said that he is still rooting for her to walk away with the big prize. He said, “We (Jasmin and Aly) have already been on two competitive shows together, and it has never affected our bond. I don’t think a game show will ever spoil our relationship. Also, honestly, while I am entering the show, I would still want her to win Bigg Boss 14. I had promised her that I would do anything to see her bring home the trophy.”

Bigg Boss season 14’s fourth week took an unexpected turn when wild card entry Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani got evicted from the show after receiving the majority of votes from the audience and housemates, respectively. But Kavita Kaushik is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house once again with her game plans.

The audience also witnessed a fall out between lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Eijaz, using his captaincy power, also saved Jasmin Bhasin from nominations.

After the nomination task of the week, titled Spaceship, Shardul, Naina, Rahul and Rubina were nominated for eviction.

09:37 (IST)08 Nov 2020

As the celebrity panel approved Kavita Kaushik's re-entry in the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan says 'mind does not work without emotions'.

09:14 (IST)08 Nov 2020
Kavita-Eijaz equation gets discussed

Vindu Singh questioned Kavita that how her equation will be with Eijaz Khan when she re-enters the house.

09:14 (IST)08 Nov 2020
Surbhi Chandna questions Kavita's popularity

Surbhi Chandna asked Kavita Kaushik why she failed to get enough votes from the audience because of which she got evicted so soon.

09:11 (IST)08 Nov 2020
Kavita Kaushik gets another chance

Kavita Kaushik had to impress a special celebrity panel consisting of Vindu Singh, Arti Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Kamya Punjabi to get a chance to re-enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss housemates also performed the luxury budget task. The house was divided into Devils and Angels with Jasmin as the sanchalak/coordinator of the task. The contestants in the Devils team had to annoy the contestants in the Angels team, and get them to break the rules. Nikki, Eijaz and Aly were in the Devils team while Rubina, Abhinav, Jaan and Pavitra were in the Angels team. Eventually, Eijaz, Aly and Nikki won the task and received a luxury budget.

This week, Salman Khan, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, will announce the name of the contestant who will get evicted. Rahul, Naina and Shardul have been nominated for eviction.

