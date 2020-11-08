Bigg Boss 14 November 8 episode LIVE UPDATES: Kavita Kaushik gets another chance

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Things are getting more dramatic with every passing day in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Bigg Boss 14 recently got a wild card contestant in Aly Goni who happens to be a good friend of Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss informed the housemates that because Aly took the decision to enter the house in a hurry, he will be living in a separate room, with no access to any areas of the main house. Aly will be joining the contestants after a couple of days.

Aly recently interacted with indianexpress.com about the show and his strategy to make it in the house.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor, who is best friends with Jasmin Bhasin, said that he is still rooting for her to walk away with the big prize. He said, “We (Jasmin and Aly) have already been on two competitive shows together, and it has never affected our bond. I don’t think a game show will ever spoil our relationship. Also, honestly, while I am entering the show, I would still want her to win Bigg Boss 14. I had promised her that I would do anything to see her bring home the trophy.”

Bigg Boss season 14’s fourth week took an unexpected turn when wild card entry Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani got evicted from the show after receiving the majority of votes from the audience and housemates, respectively. But Kavita Kaushik is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house once again with her game plans.

The audience also witnessed a fall out between lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Eijaz, using his captaincy power, also saved Jasmin Bhasin from nominations.

After the nomination task of the week, titled Spaceship, Shardul, Naina, Rahul and Rubina were nominated for eviction.