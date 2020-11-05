Bigg Boss 14 November 5 episode LIVE UPDATES

Things are getting more complicated with every passing day in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While some contestants have already bid goodbye, new wild card contestants have taken their place. Aly Goni is the latest wild card contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly recently interacted with indianexpress.com about the show and his strategy to make it in the house.
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor, who is best friends with Jasmin Bhasin, said that he is still rooting for her to walk away with the big prize. He said, “We (Jasmin and Aly) have already been on two competitive shows together, and it has never affected our bond. I don’t think a game show will ever spoil our relationship. Also, honestly, while I am entering the show, I would still want her to win Bigg Boss 14. I had promised her that I would do anything to see her bring home the trophy.”
Aly Goni also said that he is entering the show to test his ‘self-control.’ Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “I want to test my self-control in the show. From childhood, I have been very aggressive, and have indulged in many fights even in school. I have calmed down a lot over the years. Also, I tend to abuse a lot, so I want to see how much I will be able to control. This would be a good opportunity to know my threshold.”
Kashmera Shah took to Twitter to share, "I felt touched by what I saw and I really want #shardulpandit to be saved. I am voting for him to stay and I hope he gets a chance to prove himself. Best of luck Shardul."
Shardul Pandit shared a video clip, asking Bigg Boss viewers and fans to vote for him and save him from this week's eviction.
Pavitra Punia will be seen claiming she is friends with Aly Goni, which will not go down well with Jasmin Bhasin.
Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla will be seen celebrating Karwa Chauth in the Bigg Boss house.