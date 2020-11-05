scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls
Bigg Boss 14 November 5 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 November 5 episode LIVE UPDATES: Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh are currently in the race to win the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 14.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: November 5, 2020 4:03:49 pm
Bigg Boss 14 November 5 episodeBigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Things are getting more complicated with every passing day in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While some contestants have already bid goodbye, new wild card contestants have taken their place. Aly Goni is the latest wild card contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly recently interacted with indianexpress.com about the show and his strategy to make it in the house.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor, who is best friends with Jasmin Bhasin, said that he is still rooting for her to walk away with the big prize. He said, “We (Jasmin and Aly) have already been on two competitive shows together, and it has never affected our bond. I don’t think a game show will ever spoil our relationship. Also, honestly, while I am entering the show, I would still want her to win Bigg Boss 14. I had promised her that I would do anything to see her bring home the trophy.”

Aly Goni also said that he is entering the show to test his ‘self-control.’ Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “I want to test my self-control in the show. From childhood, I have been very aggressive, and have indulged in many fights even in school. I have calmed down a lot over the years. Also, I tend to abuse a lot, so I want to see how much I will be able to control. This would be a good opportunity to know my threshold.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14

16:03 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Kashmera Shah is voting for Shardul

Kashmera Shah took to Twitter to share, "I felt touched by what I saw and I really want #shardulpandit to be saved. I am voting for him to stay and I hope he gets a chance to prove himself. Best of luck Shardul."

15:35 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Are you liking Nikki Tamboli's game?

A recent tweet on Nikki Tamboli's Twitter page read, "A perfect blend of beauty with brains. #NikkiTamboli not only defines fierce but also proved being strong headed and using her mind to avoid a physical tussle. Kudos to you beauty!"

15:33 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Shardul Pandit asks fans to vote

Shardul Pandit shared a video clip, asking Bigg Boss viewers and fans to vote for him and save him from this week's eviction.

15:32 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Pavitra claims Aly is a friend

Pavitra Punia will be seen claiming she is friends with Aly Goni, which will not go down well with Jasmin Bhasin.

15:31 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Rubina's Karwa Chauth for Abhinav

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla will be seen celebrating Karwa Chauth in the Bigg Boss house.

On the other hand, Nishant Singh Malkani, who recently had to bid Bigg Boss 14 adieu, said that he regretted the time he gave to cultivate a relationship with Jaan Kumar Sanu. "I regret it. I saw my younger brother in him, who is also of the same age. I always thought he is a confused young boy, who needs to talk it out to somebody. However, he never stuck to his words, and now I feel I shouldn’t have given him so many chances. You won’t believe, he would plead to me for hours to be with him, and he was the one to backstab me. Honestly, I had no issues with Eijaz. However, in order to save Jaan, I wanted someone else to become the captain. As luck would have it, because of the animosity created, Eijaz sent me to the red zone after being nominated by Jaan," Malkani told indianexpress.com.

Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh are currently in the race to win the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 14.

