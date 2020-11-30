Bigg Boss 14 November 30 episode LIVE UPDATES

Actor Pavitra Punia got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday. Along with Punia, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan were nominated for eviction.
Host Salman Khan announced in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, that the show will see a “finale” this week, at the end of which only four housemates will become finalists and get a chance to win the trophy. Also, six former Bigg Boss contestants – Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi will be entering the show as “challengers” soon.
Bigg Boss 14 has contestants Niki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan fighting to enter the “finale” this week.
During a task in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik will reveal the deepest secret of her relationship with Abhinav Shukla.
Bigg Boss 14's Sunday episode began with a task assigned by Salman Khan. The contestants were asked to decide who among Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin has more hate in their heart. While Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli voted for Rubina, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia voted for Jasmin.
Later, Salman invited Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi, Ronnit Biswas and Sandiip Sikcand on the stage. The four guests spoke to the contestants. Kamya gave a wake-up call to Rubina that she needs to focus on her game and told Jasmin that her personality has changed after Aly's entry in the show.
As the episode progressed, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar joined Salman Khan on the stage. The two promoted their new single "Shona Shona", which features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Neha and Tony also assigned a fun task to the housemates before leaving the show.
By the end of the show, contestants expressed their opinion on who should be evicted from the show. Bigg Boss announced that Pavitra Punia has received fewer votes and will exit the show.