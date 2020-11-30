Bigg Boss 14 November 30 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

Actor Pavitra Punia got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday. Along with Punia, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan were nominated for eviction.

Host Salman Khan announced in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, that the show will see a “finale” this week, at the end of which only four housemates will become finalists and get a chance to win the trophy. Also, six former Bigg Boss contestants – Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi will be entering the show as “challengers” soon.

Bigg Boss 14 has contestants Niki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan fighting to enter the “finale” this week.