Bigg Boss 14 November 25 episode LIVE updates

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)

Bigg Boss season 14 is living up to its tagline ‘ab scene paltega’. After competing in captaincy task for several hours, Kavita Kaushik became the new captain of the house. Her captaincy sure changed the game. As the week progressed, the audience understood that not only Eijaz Khan but Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are against Kavita and her way of ruling over the house.

During the nomination task of the week, housemates were told that they will decide the future of their competitors in the reality show. By the end of the episode, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya were nominated for eviction. Because Nikki Tamboli saved Aly Goni from eviction, Jasmin Bhasin saved Nikki. Kavita Kaushik used her captaincy power to save Eijaz Khan from nominations.

In Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss, Kavita Kaushik was given the task of punishing housemates who broke the rules of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss informed Kavita that she will have to dump some of the personal items of the offenders in a box kept in the garden area. Nikki helped Kavita identify the offenders. Kavita picked personal items of Aly Goni, which made the entire house go against her.

Soon, Kavita and Aly got into a verbal spat. Aly showcased his aggression, which was condemned by Bigg Boss and in turn, Aly was nominated for eviction.