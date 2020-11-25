Bigg Boss 14 November 25 episode LIVE updates

Bigg Boss season 14 is living up to its tagline ‘ab scene paltega’. After competing in captaincy task for several hours, Kavita Kaushik became the new captain of the house. Her captaincy sure changed the game. As the week progressed, the audience understood that not only Eijaz Khan but Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are against Kavita and her way of ruling over the house.
During the nomination task of the week, housemates were told that they will decide the future of their competitors in the reality show. By the end of the episode, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya were nominated for eviction. Because Nikki Tamboli saved Aly Goni from eviction, Jasmin Bhasin saved Nikki. Kavita Kaushik used her captaincy power to save Eijaz Khan from nominations.
In Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss, Kavita Kaushik was given the task of punishing housemates who broke the rules of the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss informed Kavita that she will have to dump some of the personal items of the offenders in a box kept in the garden area. Nikki helped Kavita identify the offenders. Kavita picked personal items of Aly Goni, which made the entire house go against her.
Soon, Kavita and Aly got into a verbal spat. Aly showcased his aggression, which was condemned by Bigg Boss and in turn, Aly was nominated for eviction.
In today's episode, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik will argue with each other to acquire kitchen area in the captaincy task. Kavita Kaushik will take Jasmin's side and call out Rubina for refusing to cook under her captaincy.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga tweeted, "Kya bola baap ke barein mein #KavitaKaushik ne?Jabardasti ka mudda bana rahe h #AlyGoni &agar unki bat apko buri lagi hi hogi to ap uske ek hi minute mein ye bol doge ki le tera baap tere saamne khada hai .fir apne bhi wohi bat kar di toh aap argument hi haar gae (What did she say wrong about Aly's father? He is making an issue out of it for no reason. You also said the same statement after a while. So, you lose the argument anyway.)"
In this week's captaincy task, Bigg Boss has divided the house into two parts. While one part belongs to Rubina Dilaik, the other belongs to Jasmin Bhasin. Kavita Kaushik will play the role of the head of the village while Jasmin and Rubina are the two sisters who want to acquire Bigg Boss property.
