Bigg Boss 14 November 23 episode LIVE UPDATES: Rahul nominates Eijaz

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Host Salman Khan evicted singer Jaan Kumar Sanu from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night. The other nominated contestants this week were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik. Jaan, who survived in the house for seven weeks, had an emotional departure, leaving most of the contestants teary-eyed, mainly his close friends Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan.

After Jaan’s exit, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are competing for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Jaan Kumar Sanu is the youngest son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan, whose real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya, was also the youngest contestant in the house and the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to be introduced before the premiere night. Before entering the show, Jaan had said, “Bigg Boss is watched by millions, and it will be a great opportunity for me to reach out to them. Yes, I am Kumar Sanu’s son, but I have my own identity and personality. I am much more than just being his son. I want the audience to love me for who I am.”