Monday, November 23, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 November 23 episode LIVE UPDATES: Rahul nominates Eijaz

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2020 2:50:16 pm
weekend ka vaar bigg boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Host Salman Khan evicted singer Jaan Kumar Sanu from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night. The other nominated contestants this week were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik. Jaan, who survived in the house for seven weeks, had an emotional departure, leaving most of the contestants teary-eyed, mainly his close friends Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan.

After Jaan’s exit, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are competing for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Jaan Kumar Sanu is the youngest son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan, whose real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya, was also the youngest contestant in the house and the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to be introduced before the premiere night. Before entering the show, Jaan had said, “Bigg Boss is watched by millions, and it will be a great opportunity for me to reach out to them. Yes, I am Kumar Sanu’s son, but I have my own identity and personality. I am much more than just being his son. I want the audience to love me for who I am.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

14:50 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Kavita Kaushik's 'shuddh Hindi' avatar
 
 
 
 
 
During the nomination task, Kavita Kaushik's Hindi will leave housemates in splits.

14:32 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Nominations break Rahul and Eijaz's bond
 
 
 
 
 
In today's nomination special episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya will vote out Eijaz Khan, which leads to a huge argument between the two contestants.

14:12 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Disha Parmar replies to Rahul Vaidya's proposal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar in one of the episodes of the show. Recently, the actor sent her reply to the proposal. READ MORE

14:01 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Diandra Soares questions Jasmin Bhasin's changed avatar

Former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares thinks Jasmin Bhasin is getting influenced by Aly Goni.

In a tweet, she mentioned, "what's happened to #jasmin why has she become a naagin for real ?!?! She used to be so sweet & nice , now suddenly is over the top nasty. Is it the #aly effect ?" Kamya Punjabi, agreeing to Diandra, wrote, "I am so shocked."

13:48 (IST)23 Nov 2020
'Bigg Boss 14 was not Jaan Kumar Sanu's cup of tea'

Shefali Bagga tweeted, "#BiggBoss14 was not #JaanKumarSanu ‘s cup of tea.. but jaan ki exit dekh ke bohot bura laga (Felt bad to watch Jaan's exit)...such a sweet guy.. jaate jaate bhi sabse ache se milke gaye (He met everyone before leaving the house) ... so much of positivity."

13:47 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Recap of November 22 episode

In Bigg Boss 14's Sunday episode, Ekta Kapoor tested housemates' acting skills. She asked Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik to act like Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, respectively. Nikki Tamboli acted liked Jasmin Bhasin while Jasmin mimicked Abhinav Shukla. Ekta selected Nikki and Rubina for the immunity stone aka Bigg Boss' Naagmani, which can be used to save oneself from eviction at any point in the game.

Ekta spoke to Nikki and Rubina. Ekta asked Rubina to play for herself and put her points forward even if they clash with Abhinav's point of view. Rubina promised to play as she wishes to. By the end of the conversation, Ekta said she will give Rubina the immunity stone.

In the episode, Salman Khan gave an opportunity to Kavita Kaushik to express her feelings for every housemate. When she speaks about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Jasmin mimics her, which leaves the host in splits.

By the end of the show, Salman announced that Jaan Kumar Sanu will be evicted from Bigg Boss season 14.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik blamed the contestants for the lack of buzz this season. Kaushik suggested that given the audience has witnessed some amazing players, they are not satisfied with the quality this year.

Ashutosh Kaushik said, "This season, the contestants are not good enough. The audience’s dil always maangey more (the heart desires more). And when they have already seen some good people in the show, they always expect it to get better. And when you can’t get them, viewers will lose interest. Also, Salman Khan manages to salvage the season whenever it falls. However, this time, with him being bashed for other reasons, he couldn’t pull the crowd. While the season is at a low, I think the makers are smart, and will use their tactics to revive the show."

He added, "Honestly, no one can fake in the house for a long time. Fighting won’t also ensure a long stay in a show like Bigg Boss. There are already fights and sadness all around us. Why would anyone watch TV to experience the same again? I think what we really need is some humour and positivity in the house. The makers should rope in someone who is patient, doesn’t fire up easily and can spread some fun, happiness and love in the show."

