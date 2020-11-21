Bigg Boss 14 November 21 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors.

This week, Bigg Boss 14 was all about fighting during the captaincy task and the nomination task which changed the dynamics of the house.

It all began with a nomination task wherein Aly Goni was given the power to nominate six contestants of his choice. Later, only four contestants got the chance to make changes to Aly’s decision. After the entire task, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Jasmin Bhasin got nominated for eviction. Their fate will be decided today in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan.

The captaincy task had the house divided into two teams, led by Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. While Jasmin, Aly, Jaan and Kavita decided to support Rahul for captaincy, Abhinav, Pavitra, and Eijaz supported Rubina. During this task, Jasmin and Rubina’s friendship became a little bit sour since the former joined the opponent’s team and Rubina also didn’t trust the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. However, because of the mayhem created by the contestants during the task, Bigg Boss cancelled the task.

The other day, only the four previous captains of the house, Jasmin, Aly, Eijaz and Kavita got a chance to become the next captain. After fighting for it for over 24 hours, Kavita managed to win captaincy.

Coming to relationships inside the house, while we once again got to see Pavitra Punia and Eijaz fighting, Jaan and Nikki were seen getting together once again. Aly and Jasmin continue to be thick friends as always. Rahul has also found a good friend in Aly and Nikki has become closer to Kavita. But, the audience got to witness some disagreements between Rubina and Abhinav.