Bigg Boss 14 November 16 episode LIVE UPDATES: Aly Goni nominates Rubina Dilaik for eviction

From Kavita Kaushik’s re-entry to Aly Goni becoming the captain of the house, a lot happened last week in Bigg Boss Season 14, hosted by Salman Khan.
Last week, the audience witnessed BB Adaalat, in which Farah Khan acted as the judge while journalists Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik grilled the contestants for their performances in the Bigg Boss house. Farah Khan asked Rubina Dilaik, Shardul Pandit, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu to play the game and to entertain the audience. Farah also spoke to Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik about their huge fight. The director praised Eijaz for keeping his cool irrespective of the fact that he has become the easiest target for everyone in the house. Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik had the power to nominate someone who they think doesn’t deserve to be in the show. After the BB Adaalat session got over, both the journalists nominated Shardul Pandit.
During last week, housemates also witnessed the nomination task. Housemates were asked to sacrifice their personal items for the one they want to save. By the end of the task, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli were declared safe. Jasmin Bhasin refused to save Rubina Dilaik, which led to the nomination of the latter contestant for eviction.
In the captaincy task of last week, housemates were asked to dance all night. Celebrities such as DJ Chetas, Neeti Mohan, Shaan and Anu Malik among others entertained the housemates with popular tracks. In each round, Bigg Boss asked captain Jasmin Bhasin to eliminate two contestants. By the end of the task, only Jasmin and Aly were left on the stage. Soon Jasmin gave up the task, and Aly became the captain.
As it was the Diwali weekend, housemates received gifts from their families, which made everyone emotional.
The audience also witnessed relationships changing in the house. After the BB Adaalat task, Eijaz and Pavitra were seen getting emotionally drawn to each other while viewers witnessed differences between Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Eijaz expressed to Pavitra that she does not have to be worried about their equation and should focus on her game. Nikki, during a task, expressed that Jaan disrespected her by kissing on her cheeks even after she said no.
The most lovely moment of last week was when Rahul Vaidya proposed to his long-time friend Disha Parmar. Rahul wrote ‘Happy birthday Disha’ and ‘Marry me?’ on a white t-shirt and proposed to Disha. He told her that he would be waiting for her response.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares expressed that she is unable to understand what's happening between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. In a tweet, she mentioned, "Totally confused with the whole #jasmin & #rubina turn of events. I really liked their friendship... this seemed out of no where suddenly. Loved how mature & calmly rubina explained it later that she is hurt by it. Not everything requires screaming & shouting."
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga tweeted, "#AlyGoni and @jasminbhasin look good together, #RubinaDilaik is a couple already but #EjazKhan and #PavitraPunia look so fake as a couple , #pavitra is so over dramatic"
After getting evicted from Bigg Boss season 14 on Sunday, Shardul Pandit shared his thoughts on Instagram.
On being nominated for eviction by Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli expressed her anger. In a video shared by Bigg Boss' Twitter handle, Nikki is heard saying, "I never expected that Aly will get influenced by someone like Jaan and nominate me." Nikki is later seen getting into a verbal spat with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Aly Goni.
Kashmera Shah reacted on Shardul Pandit's eviction. In a tweet, she mentioned, "One of the most emotional evictions of #ShardulPandit I cried. I pray your mom gets well soon and I pray you get a lot of work. Will miss your big attentive eyes on the show."
Using his special power as a captain, Aly Goni will nominate Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik for eviction.
Salman Khan and the contestants of Bigg Boss season 14 celebrated Diwali. The Sunday episode of the reality show began with a Qawwali face-off between the teams of Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya. Haarsh Limbachiya, Surbhi Chandana and Garvit Pareek entered the house to entertain the contestants. They also assigned fun tasks to the housemates.
As the episode progressed, housemates rated qualities of their co-contestants. While Eijaz Khan said Jasmin Bhasin is still acting and not revealing her real self, Jasmin said Eijaz has a zeal to be the winner of the show. Rahul Vaidya called Rubina Dilaik as someone who has a superiority complex, Rubina defended herself and said she is nothing but confident about herself. Rubina called out Rahul for his behavior and arrogance but Rahul disagreed.
Salman Khan assigned the task called 'Galat fehmi ke Gulab Jamun' during which Jasmin told Rubina that she has a superiority complex. A shocked Rubina expressed her anger over Jasmin's statement. Rahul and Nikki told Eijaz that he has a misunderstanding that the house is targeting him.
As the episode came to an end, Salman announced that among the nominated contestants - Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit - the audience has chosen to evict Shardul. Salman praised Shardul for entertaining the audience. He informed the audience that Shardul's mother is unwell. Shardul also thanked Salman for his support.