Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14, says poll

Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh and Kavita Kaushik have been nominated for eviction. (Photo: Colors TV)

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan on Sunday announced that a double eviction will happen in Monday’s episode of the reality show. He informed the audience and housemates that this time, two Red Zone contestants will get evicted.

Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani, who are in the Red Zone, have been nominated for eviction.

On October 31, indianexpress.com conducted a poll asking readers to vote for a contestant they think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 14.

As per the results of the poll, readers want Nishant Singh Malkani out of the show. Nishant got the highest number of votes with 46.1 per cent votes, followed by Kavita Kaushik, who received 34.5 per cent votes. Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin received 11.4 per cent and 8 per cent votes, respectively.

Who do you think will get evicted from #BiggBoss14 this week? — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) October 31, 2020

During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Nishant showcased his strength and personality, but the rest of the housemates grabbed more attention than the Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega actor.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan called Nishant Singh Malkani a puppet of Rubina Dilaik. Salman repeatedly told Nishant to be more active in the show. The housemates also shared their opinion that they feel Nishant is still not exposing his real self.

Kavita Kaushik, on the other hand, entered the show last week as the captain of the house. While she began the journey in a promising manner, her aggressive behaviour and statements against Eijaz Khan have highlighted a different side of the actor.

The voting lines for Red Zone contestants were open till 10:30 pm on Sunday. In the preview of Monday’s episode, we saw Bigg Boss announcing that the result of eviction will be based on the audience’s vote as well as Green Zone contestants’ votes.

Green Zone contestants Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya will vote against two Red Zone contestants, and state their reasons as to why they think the two contestants should not be part of the show.

Also Read ~ Bigg Boss 14 November 2 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show airs at 9 pm. The audience can also watch the episodes on Voot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd