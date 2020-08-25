Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani and Pavitra Punia approached for Bigg Boss 14

As per sources, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh and Pavitra Punia have been approached for Bigg Boss 14. (Photos: Instagram)

One of the most anticipated shows, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 is set to hit screens soon. Though its makers are yet to announce an official premiere date, the casting process is underway and many from the television industry are on the list of probable contestants.

As per sources, the Bigg Boss team has approached actors Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh and Pavitra Punia for the latest season. While the contracts are yet to be signed, all of them are in advanced stages of discussion.

“Nishant is a popular face and recently wrapped up shoot for his TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. While Pavitra Punia’s name keeps cropping up every season, this time, she hasn’t renewed her contract with Baalveer, giving a hint that she will probably enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. As for Naina Singh, the Splitsvilla 10 winner is known for her straightforward attitude, making her the perfect choice for the show,” the source said.

Naina was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, which she quit in June citing creative differences. Also, as readers would know Pavitra Punia once dated Paras Chhabra, the finalist of last season.

Apart from these names, other celebrities who are said to be in discussion with showrunners include Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey and Adhyayan Suman. The season will see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign contracts, they would have to be under quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier this month, Colors released a couple of teasers featuring host Salman Khan. In the first video, the Bollywood superstar was seen working on a field. He said that while the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives, ‘par ab scene paltega’ (the scene will change now). In the second teaser, Salman was sitting in an empty cinema hall saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya prashan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

As per sources, Salman had shot the first teaser at his Panvel farmhouse. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star might also shoot for the anchor links from the farmhouse itself. He would be interacting with contestants over a video call.

This would be Salman Khan’s eleventh stint with the reality show. He signed the contract for the new season a few days back.

