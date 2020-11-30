Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli reveals she was once kidnapped

Nikki Tamboli will share her big secret on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

A lot of secrets are set to revealed on Bigg Boss 14 tonight. As part of the immunity task, Bigg Boss will ask contestants to reveal secrets on national television.

Model-actor Nikki Tamboli will shock everyone by revealing that she was once kidnapped. She will share that while she was overseas for an international beauty pageant, she was abducted.

Post the task, Tamboli will be seen confiding in Kavita Kaushik. She will cry her heart out in front of her friend. The actor will also mention how her parents had asked her to never talk about the incident. Kaushik, on her part, will hug Tamboli tight and console her.

Not just Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin will also share secrets.

Post the task, one contestant will get immunity, while the other six contestants will have to fight for their safety. As per sources, after another task, one contestant will have to exit the house as part of the mid-week eviction. Towards the end of the week, Bigg Boss 14 will get its four finalists, who will compete with six challengers to reach the final stage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd