Bigg Boss 14 new teaser: Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab, says Salman Khan

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 14th season. On Sunday, the makers released another teaser of Bigg Boss 2020, featuring host Salman Khan.

In the video, Salman says, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya pareshan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

This new promo of Bigg Boss is shot in an empty cinema hall.

The teaser was shared on Colors’ social media handles with the caption, “2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan.”

In the first promo of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Salman Khan farming. The actor said in the video that lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives. He added that this is why he is cultivating rice and riding a tractor. He then shaved and looked at the camera and said, ‘par ab scene paltega’ (the scene will change now).

The new season of Bigg Boss will start in September after Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India wraps up. While contestants have always experienced a lockdown-like situation, this time makers will play around with the theme extensively and have activities around the same.

Sharing details about Bigg Boss 2020, a source earlier told indianexpress.com, “The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

Like every year, a few names are making the rounds as probable contestants of Bigg Boss’ upcoming season. Celebrities like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, Alisha Panwar, Adhyayan Suman, Aarushi Dutta and Shagun Pandey are reportedly in talks with the makers of the reality show.

