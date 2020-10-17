Bigg Boss 14 October 17 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

The second week in the Bigg Boss 14 house was full of twists, surprises and drama. While Sara Gurpal’s sudden eviction came as a shocker, we also got to see a fun side of the fresher contestants, who until the end of the first week were being overshadowed by the Toofani seniors-Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. They showed their dedication towards the show and maintained that they too have the calibre to entertain the audience.

This week we saw contestants of Bigg Boss 14 – Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu fighting for immunity. In the Farm Land task, Rahul, Eijaz and Nishant put their best foot forward and scored a win for their team, which also included Pavitra. They won immunity from this week’s eviction. Their opponent team, Jaan, Jasmin, Rubina, Abhinav and Shehzad lost the task and got nominated, half because of their lesser effort and rest because of a biased coordinator of the task, Nikki Tamboli.

In another task, the contestants were given a chance to win back their personal belongings from the BB Mall. After a lot of action and drama, Pavitra, Nishant, Eijaz, Abhinav and Jasmin won the task. Amid the various tasks, the audience got to witness the changing dynamics in the house. Pavitra and Eijaz, who looked like a probable couple, are not even on friendly terms now. Jaan Sanu confessed his feelings for Nikki but she made it clear she thinks of her as a brother.

Last week Salman Khan, the host of the show, got upset over the laid back attitude of the contestants. But it seems, this week they haven’t disappointed the Dabangg Khan. Now, it remains to be seen who will get a pat on the back from him, and who will get an earful from him.