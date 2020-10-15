scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 14 October 15 episode LIVE UPDATES: Jaan, Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin and Shehzad nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 14, 15 October 2020 Episode Live Updates: The contestants who are still in the Bigg Boss house are Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2020 1:13:38 pm
rahul vaidya nikki tamboli bigg boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal’s surprise eviction this week seems to have left the Bigg Boss 14 housemates shocked and vulnerable. They have come to realise that they will really need to put their best foot forward to ensure immunity and an extended stay in the house. The contestants who are still in the house are Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan continue to make life in the house difficult for fresher contestants.

In the first week, we saw changing of loyalties, new friendships, growing fondness and confessions from contestants about their lives. While Pavitra tried to explore her bond, first with Rahul and then Eijaz, she also indulged in some heart-to-heart talk about her former boyfriend. Jaan accepted his fondness for Nikki from day one, and Rubina questioned the divide-and-rule of Toofani Seniors.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered early this month. The first week in the house was a dull affair with housemates indulging in unnecessary fights, not taking a stand and easily giving in during the tasks. Even host Salman Khan pulled them up over Weekend Ka Vaar. But the eviction of Sara Gurpal became a game-changer turning this week into a fight for survival.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

13:13 (IST)15 Oct 2020
Everything you need to know about October 14 episode

Bigg Boss 14 contestants continued their fight for survival in the immunity task titled Farm Land. The episode began with the newly formed group of Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani and Rahul Vaidya sharing a light moment in the garden area. In the other corner of the house, Eijaz Khan shared with Hina Khan that he wasn't happy with Pavitra Punia nominating him and hence would not wish to keep any friendship with her. Soon after, Eijaz is seen plotting with Pavitra for the day's task.

The immunity task resumed at exactly the same point where it was left on Tuesday. It took no time for the two teams to clash. Jasmin Bhasin, who continued to call Nikki Tamboli a biased Sanchalak, was left in tears when Nikki hit back with some abusive words.

Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkani got into an ugly fight. In the midst of this, Shehzad called Nishant a eunuch. This left Rubina Dilaik angry. Rubina, who had played a transgender in TV show Shakti, confronted Shehzad and made him apologise to the community on national television.

On the fun side, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani continued to impress the seniors in a fun manner, leaving Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla in splits. From towel dance to naagin dance, they did it all. But as part of the task, the two teams ended up ruining the other team's task area. Nikki Tamboli, who was supposed to make the final decision, chose Team A comprising of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkani as winners of the immunity task. This meant Team B with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol were nominated this week.

Before entering the house, Pavitra Punia told indianexpress.com, "I was very much me when I started my journey with Splitsvilla, and I think I am still the same. In Bigg Boss, you will see the bold me, who is fearless and stands for the truth. I am a strong-headed person, and believe in standing for what is right, even if it means going against my own people. Bold and beautiful – that will be Pavitra for you all. Also, I think through the show, people will get to see my fun side. I love pulling pranks on others, and spreading smiles everywhere I go. I also laugh a lot, and I hope I can make others laugh too."

When asked why the audience should vote for her, Pavitra added, "I think Bigg Boss is a platform which gives equal opportunity to all the contestants. Each one will get the same chance to build their own fan base. I don’t think your past laurels play any hand when it comes to votes in this show. If they understand me, and feel that my actions and words are honest, they should vote for me. I am bebaak, and I hope that connects with the audience."

