Bigg Boss 14 October 15 episode LIVE UPDATES: Jaan, Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin and Shehzad nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal’s surprise eviction this week seems to have left the Bigg Boss 14 housemates shocked and vulnerable. They have come to realise that they will really need to put their best foot forward to ensure immunity and an extended stay in the house. The contestants who are still in the house are Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan continue to make life in the house difficult for fresher contestants.

In the first week, we saw changing of loyalties, new friendships, growing fondness and confessions from contestants about their lives. While Pavitra tried to explore her bond, first with Rahul and then Eijaz, she also indulged in some heart-to-heart talk about her former boyfriend. Jaan accepted his fondness for Nikki from day one, and Rubina questioned the divide-and-rule of Toofani Seniors.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered early this month. The first week in the house was a dull affair with housemates indulging in unnecessary fights, not taking a stand and easily giving in during the tasks. Even host Salman Khan pulled them up over Weekend Ka Vaar. But the eviction of Sara Gurpal became a game-changer turning this week into a fight for survival.