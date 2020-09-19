Bigg Boss 14: Leaked photos of the new house leave fans excited

Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 was announced, fans have been eager to know who all be participating in the show. While there is no confirmation of the celebrities who will be participating this time, the photos of the new Bigg Boss house have gotten leaked on social media and are going viral. A fan account of the show has shared the inside view of the Bigg Boss house, and it looks quite glamourous.

In the photos, we get a glimpse of the bedroom area, the living room area and the garden area.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that this season, the makers have planned to have a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.

“Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020,” added the source.

The season will also see audience’s favourite former contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Monalisa and Gauahar Khan being part of the show during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 will have its grand premiere on October 3 on Colors TV.

