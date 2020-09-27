Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu asks fans to bless son Jaan

Jaan Kumar Sanu is one of the participants in Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: @jaan.kumar.sanu/Instagram)

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu asked his fans to bless his son Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is participating in Bigg Boss 14. Sharing a video on his Instagram, Kumar Sanu said, “Today I am very happy that my son Jaan is going to the Bigg Boss house. He has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him. I request all of you to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the game show. I want you all to send him good wishes too. Please support him.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu aka Jayesh Bhattacharya is the youngest son of popular singer Kumar Sanu.

A singer by profession, Jaan recently released his first original titled “Tu Sandali.” He has also crooned the recreated version of Akele Hum Akele Tum song “Dil Mera Churaya Kyun”. Jaan has sung a few cover versions of popular Bollywood numbers, which he released on his YouTube Channel.

Talking about his strategy in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan said during a press conference, “I think I will handle the contestants well. I have been watching this show for a long time and have been its fan. I am up for any situation that will come in the house.”

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 from 9 pm onwards.

The show will air on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm.

