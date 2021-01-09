scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 January 9 LIVE UPDATES: Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sonali Phogat, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni are fighting for the winner's trophy.

It was an emotional week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as the contestants got to meet their family members. While Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant met their mothers, Eijaz Khan was visited by his brother Imran Khan. Aly Goni’s sister video called him, and Shilpa Agnihotri boosted Abhinav Shukla’s morale.

Apart from these emotional moments, the viewers got to witness some heated arguments among the housemates. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik got into a fight over the latter’s behaviour inside the house. Abhinav argued that Rubina cribs over past incidents and is not focusing on making her game stronger. Arshi and Rubina also fought over Rubina’s habit of talking in English. Arshi even broke a chair and was punished by Bigg Boss for the same. Jasmin continued to tell Rakhi that it was Rakhi’s provocation that led to her bad behaviour.

This week there was no nomination task since Bigg Boss punished Rubina, Abhinav, Aly and Jasmin for discussing nominations and nominated them directly. The contestants fighting for Bigg Boss 14 trophy include Eijaz, Vikas, Arshi, Rakhi, Rahul, Sonali, Aly, Abhinav, Rubina and Jasmin.

15:17 (IST)09 Jan 2021
Rashami Desai rebukes contestants for targeting Vikas Gupta

Rashami Desai told Vikas Gupta to not get affected by the housemates and says that he is a mastermind. She also pulled up Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for bullying Vikas.

Last week it was Rahul Mahajan who got evicted from the show. Sharing his experience of entering the show as a challenger, Mahajan told indianexpress.com, "The experience has been wonderful. Given the times we are in, there is so much of Covid-19 scare and stress. For the first time in months, we were without masks, enjoying ourselves. Also, it was a great way to do some digital detox. I have given up on alcohol and smoking, and now I am no more hooked to the phone or the internet. Hence, it was a very important experience in my life."

He also commented on his equation with Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant who claimed to be his friends. "While I have never met Arshi, I do know Rakhi for a long time. However, it was always a colleague equation. We both had done Swayamvar and also worked together for a few days in Comedy Circus. Apart from that, we have never met or interacted. Before we entered the show, Rakhi and I did speak, as we both had our share of doubts. We wanted to be there for each other in the game," Rahul Mahajan said.

