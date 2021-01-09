Bigg Boss 14 January 9 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

It was an emotional week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as the contestants got to meet their family members. While Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant met their mothers, Eijaz Khan was visited by his brother Imran Khan. Aly Goni’s sister video called him, and Shilpa Agnihotri boosted Abhinav Shukla’s morale.

Apart from these emotional moments, the viewers got to witness some heated arguments among the housemates. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik got into a fight over the latter’s behaviour inside the house. Abhinav argued that Rubina cribs over past incidents and is not focusing on making her game stronger. Arshi and Rubina also fought over Rubina’s habit of talking in English. Arshi even broke a chair and was punished by Bigg Boss for the same. Jasmin continued to tell Rakhi that it was Rakhi’s provocation that led to her bad behaviour.

This week there was no nomination task since Bigg Boss punished Rubina, Abhinav, Aly and Jasmin for discussing nominations and nominated them directly. The contestants fighting for Bigg Boss 14 trophy include Eijaz, Vikas, Arshi, Rakhi, Rahul, Sonali, Aly, Abhinav, Rubina and Jasmin.