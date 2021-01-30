Bigg Boss 14 January 30 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

This week the contestants who are nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 14 are Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli. Among those who are fighting for the winner’s title include Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant.

Last week, it was Sonali Phogat who was eliminated from the show. Devoleena is in the house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan who had to leave the show due to prior work commitments. Devoleena was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13 but had to leave the show due to her health issues.

This week the contestants were made to sacrifice the luxuries of the house during the nomination task. During the rest of the week, they got a couple of chances to win back the lost facilities. While one of the tasks required them to assemble cycles, another task named ‘Time Loop’ had Bigg Boss test how well the contestants can maintain continuity.

Aly and Abhinav once again had a major fallout during the cycle task where the latter even got physical. Aly also pointed fingers at Arshi Khan’s friendships in the house. Rakhi Sawant, in an attempt to entertain the viewers, irked Rubina and Abhinav with her antics. Vikas also revealed details about his personal life.