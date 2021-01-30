scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 14 January 30 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 January 30 LIVE UPDATES: Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli are nominated for eviction.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2021 5:48:19 pm
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

This week the contestants who are nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 14 are Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli. Among those who are fighting for the winner’s title include Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant.

Last week, it was Sonali Phogat who was eliminated from the show. Devoleena is in the house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan who had to leave the show due to prior work commitments. Devoleena was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13 but had to leave the show due to her health issues.

This week the contestants were made to sacrifice the luxuries of the house during the nomination task. During the rest of the week, they got a couple of chances to win back the lost facilities. While one of the tasks required them to assemble cycles, another task named ‘Time Loop’ had Bigg Boss test how well the contestants can maintain continuity.

Aly and Abhinav once again had a major fallout during the cycle task where the latter even got physical. Aly also pointed fingers at Arshi Khan’s friendships in the house. Rakhi Sawant, in an attempt to entertain the viewers, irked Rubina and Abhinav with her antics. Vikas also revealed details about his personal life.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

17:48 (IST)30 Jan 2021
17:30 (IST)30 Jan 2021
Abhinav wants to leave Bigg Boss 14?

In today's episode, when Salman Khan tells Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik that they have benefitted from Rakhi Sawant's act throughout the week, a hurt Abhinav claims that if this is the form of entertainment the show wants, he would like to leave the show right away.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla ‘wants to go home’ after Salman Khan supports Rakhi Sawant

17:13 (IST)30 Jan 2021
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan will tell Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik that they have benefitted from Rakhi Sawant's entertainment. However, the comment does not go down well with Abhinav.

After her exit from Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat shared her opinions about Rubina Dilaik. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, "In the initial two weeks, she was really sweet to me, and we shared a good bond. While she has a lot of qualities, I think she is also very smart, and knows how to play the game. However, whatever happened in the show, I want to leave it all behind. Rubina and Rahul have been my favourite contestants, and I still believe the same. Rubina knows how she can win the show, hence I have no complains against her. It was may be one of her strategies to target me. I would actually like to be friends with her even after Bigg Boss."
