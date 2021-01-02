scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 January 2 LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Leone to join Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sonali Phogat, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni are fighting for the winner's trophy.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2021 3:52:55 pm
bigg boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors/Instagram)

After all the heightened drama inside Bigg Boss 14 during the week, Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will bring some relief. There will be special guests, including Sunny Leone, Monalisa, Surbhi Chandna and Ssharad Malhotra to make the New Year special for the contestants.

Meanwhile, the fate of the nominated contestants, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Sonali Phogat and Aly Goni will also be decided on Weekend Ka Vaar. The only contestant who is safe from eviction this week is Vikas Gupta.

Last week, we saw some major showdowns between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta and Arshi. Jasmin had slammed Rakhi with a bird head mask after which Rakhi complained about severe pain in her nose. Bigg Boss criticised Jasmin for her insensitive behaviour. Rahul and Arshi also locked horns after the latter called the singer “nalla” and a “quitter”. Arshi also fought with Vikas who got angry after she woke him up in the middle of the night needlessly.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors at 10.30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

15:52 (IST)02 Jan 2021
Do you like a cute Jasmin or an aggressive Jasmin?

Jasmin Bhasin has shown different sides of her personality on Bigg Boss 14.

15:26 (IST)02 Jan 2021
A sneak peek into tonight's episode

Indianexpress.com's Sana Farzeen shares what the audience can expect from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14.

15:17 (IST)02 Jan 2021
Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin get into another fight

Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin will once lock horns and will be saying ugly things about each other.

15:08 (IST)02 Jan 2021
Guests in the house

Sunny Leone, Monalisa, Surbhi Chandna and Ssharad Malhotra will be entering the Bigg Boss tonight.

Before entering the show, Jasmin Bhasin had shared the reason as to why she was participating in the show. "It is one of the biggest shows on Indian television. I have always enjoyed watching it and even thought that I will do it someday. Every time I was offered the show before, I was busy with prior commitments. And I even felt that I was not right for the show. Now, I was bored staying at home throughout the lockdown and believed that Bigg Boss would add the much-required excitement in my life. Also, I am a huge Salman Khan fan," she told indianexpress.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd