Bigg Boss 14 January 2 LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Leone to join Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors/Instagram)

After all the heightened drama inside Bigg Boss 14 during the week, Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will bring some relief. There will be special guests, including Sunny Leone, Monalisa, Surbhi Chandna and Ssharad Malhotra to make the New Year special for the contestants.

Meanwhile, the fate of the nominated contestants, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Sonali Phogat and Aly Goni will also be decided on Weekend Ka Vaar. The only contestant who is safe from eviction this week is Vikas Gupta.

Last week, we saw some major showdowns between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta and Arshi. Jasmin had slammed Rakhi with a bird head mask after which Rakhi complained about severe pain in her nose. Bigg Boss criticised Jasmin for her insensitive behaviour. Rahul and Arshi also locked horns after the latter called the singer “nalla” and a “quitter”. Arshi also fought with Vikas who got angry after she woke him up in the middle of the night needlessly.

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors at 10.30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends.