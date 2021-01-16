scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 January 16 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 January 16 LIVE UPDATES: Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat are nominated for eviction.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2021 5:01:08 pm
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka VaarBigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (PR Handout)

Last week, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the most emotional eviction of the season. Jasmin Bhasin left the house as she received the least number of votes, and her eviction left the house as well as the host Salman Khan in tears. Jasmin’s eviction surely changed the dynamics of the house. Aly Goni, who had expressed his fondness for her, swore to play for himself and take revenge from those who nominated Jasmin. Over the week, we saw him ganging up against Rakhi Sawant.

This week, the audience also witnessed a new side of Sonali Phogat. After being nominated for eviction, Sonali did not leave a single chance to pick up a fight.

One of the main events that took place this week was Bigg Boss’ announcement about captaincy tasks.

This week, the housemates failed to complete any of the captaincy tasks successfully, due to which an irritated Bigg Boss took a harsh decision. Bigg Boss announced that this season will not host captaincy tasks. He told the contestants that they will have no opportunity to earn immunity throughout the season, and on top of that, they will have to earn their food. While Rakhi rejoiced being the last captain of the season, housemates were upset over each other.

17:01 (IST)16 Jan 2021
Salman pulls Sonali on her behaviour

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, viewers will get a chance to question their favourite contestant. A viewer will question Sonali Phogat about her use of a foul word against Rubina Dilaik. Salman Khan will also pull up Sonali on the same topic. The host will ask if she feels right about the fact that her daughter will see this avatar of her's on national television.

16:48 (IST)16 Jan 2021
Aly and Abhinav flaunt their body as Rubina gets ready for Weekend Ka Vaar
16:35 (IST)16 Jan 2021
Its Salman Khan vs Sonali Phogat
 
 
 
 
 
16:35 (IST)16 Jan 2021
Salman Khan to Abhinav Shukla: I didn't ask you to become a dominating husband
 
 
 
 
 
In today's epsiode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan will condemn Abhinav Shukla's behaviour against Rubina Dilaik this week.

16:32 (IST)16 Jan 2021
Recap of January 15 episode

In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat showed a new avatar of herself. She used some demeaning words against Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. Soon, Rubina and Sonali got involved in a huge verbal fight, which divided the house in two groups. Nikki Tamboli asked Bigg Boss to take an action against Sonali and accused her of violating her personal space.

Bigg Boss condemned contestants for not taking captaincy task seriously.

He also informed the contestants that because they were unable to perform and complete the captaincy task, the season will not have a captain anymore. The housemates were also informed that they will no more be entitled to any task, which enables them to win immunity for themselves. The housemates will also be responsible to win their food from now on.

Bigg Boss viewers also witnessed an unfortunate exit from the house. Due to medical reasons, Vikas Gupta was asked to exit the house.

“Keeping in mind his health, Vikas Gupta was sent out of the show on medical grounds. While most contestants who exit this way are given a chance to come back, the same cannot be said about him. Firstly, the quarantine system is quite strict given the pandemic, and also Vikas has already received two chances. It would thus be unfair on other contestants, but the makers have still not decided on his comeback,” a source told indianexpress.com.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jasmin Bhasin opened up on her relationship with Aly. She said, "It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful."

When asked if marriage is on the cards, Bhasin said, "It will happen but it’s a very big decision. Once Aly is out, we’ll sit and discuss things. We will also have to get our families together, and then go ahead with whatever is best for us."

