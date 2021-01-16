Bigg Boss 14 January 16 episode LIVE UPDATES

Last week, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the most emotional eviction of the season. Jasmin Bhasin left the house as she received the least number of votes, and her eviction left the house as well as the host Salman Khan in tears. Jasmin’s eviction surely changed the dynamics of the house. Aly Goni, who had expressed his fondness for her, swore to play for himself and take revenge from those who nominated Jasmin. Over the week, we saw him ganging up against Rakhi Sawant.
This week, the audience also witnessed a new side of Sonali Phogat. After being nominated for eviction, Sonali did not leave a single chance to pick up a fight.
One of the main events that took place this week was Bigg Boss’ announcement about captaincy tasks.
This week, the housemates failed to complete any of the captaincy tasks successfully, due to which an irritated Bigg Boss took a harsh decision. Bigg Boss announced that this season will not host captaincy tasks. He told the contestants that they will have no opportunity to earn immunity throughout the season, and on top of that, they will have to earn their food. While Rakhi rejoiced being the last captain of the season, housemates were upset over each other.
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, viewers will get a chance to question their favourite contestant. A viewer will question Sonali Phogat about her use of a foul word against Rubina Dilaik. Salman Khan will also pull up Sonali on the same topic. The host will ask if she feels right about the fact that her daughter will see this avatar of her's on national television.
In today's epsiode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan will condemn Abhinav Shukla's behaviour against Rubina Dilaik this week.
In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat showed a new avatar of herself. She used some demeaning words against Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. Soon, Rubina and Sonali got involved in a huge verbal fight, which divided the house in two groups. Nikki Tamboli asked Bigg Boss to take an action against Sonali and accused her of violating her personal space.
