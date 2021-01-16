Bigg Boss 14 January 16 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (PR Handout)

Last week, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the most emotional eviction of the season. Jasmin Bhasin left the house as she received the least number of votes, and her eviction left the house as well as the host Salman Khan in tears. Jasmin’s eviction surely changed the dynamics of the house. Aly Goni, who had expressed his fondness for her, swore to play for himself and take revenge from those who nominated Jasmin. Over the week, we saw him ganging up against Rakhi Sawant.

This week, the audience also witnessed a new side of Sonali Phogat. After being nominated for eviction, Sonali did not leave a single chance to pick up a fight.

One of the main events that took place this week was Bigg Boss’ announcement about captaincy tasks.

This week, the housemates failed to complete any of the captaincy tasks successfully, due to which an irritated Bigg Boss took a harsh decision. Bigg Boss announced that this season will not host captaincy tasks. He told the contestants that they will have no opportunity to earn immunity throughout the season, and on top of that, they will have to earn their food. While Rakhi rejoiced being the last captain of the season, housemates were upset over each other.