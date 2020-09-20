Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla promise an interesting season

Bigg Boss 14 new promo features former and popular Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)

Bigg Boss season 14’s three new promos, featuring Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, are out. The actors shared the promos on their respective social media handles on Saturday evening.

One of the videos features BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla who says, “For me, if something is right, I do not care about others. I won the game with the same principle. So, this time, who would put up a strong competition?”

In another video, Gauahar Khan promised that this season will be full of surprises and unpredictable moments. She is heard saying, “Be it in Bigg Boss or life, I have always supported the truth. However, this time, things are not going to be easy as the contestants will face unpredictable storms in their journey.”

Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Hina Khan, who was known as #SherKhan in the show, said that even though she did not win the show’s title, she won hearts.

“Never broke a relationship nor did I forgive those who broke my heart. Always respected all the relationships I made, which made me a winner even though I did not win the trophy but this time, the game will be different,” Hina Khan is heard saying.

Not just the promos, Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will also be a part of the show. A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com that they have special powers in the game. They will mostly join Salman Khan on the premiere night and throw challenges at the participants.

“The makers want to spice up the upcoming season, and what better way than get the experts of the game to add some twist. While Gauahar and Sidharth were winners of their individual seasons, Hina and Monalisa were very popular contestants. Hina has always associated herself with Bigg Boss seasons, and she was more than happy to come back,” the source told indianexpress.com.

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 2020 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan will air at 9 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd