Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya: Was heartbroken after losing Indian Idol but I’m fine today

Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Rahul/Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya ended his Bigg Boss 14 journey as the first runner-up, as Rubina Dilaik took home the trophy. The Indian Idol fame singer had a slow start in the Salman Khan-hosted show but soon became a fan favourite. Vaidya’s journey in the reality show would also be remembered for his many fights with Rubina and the big proposal he planned for girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rahul Vaidya revisits his Bigg Boss 14 journey, what he achieved on the show and also reveals his wedding plans.

Excerpts from the conversation…

So near yet so far, how has been the Bigg Boss journey for you?

I had come with the sole intention to win new fanbase, and that has happened. Winning the trophy does matters, but only till a point. I am happier that the journey is over now, and I can get back to my parents, my girlfriend and spend time with them. The intention has been achieved, so it feels like a complete journey, and there are no complaints.

Years back, even during Indian Idol, you faced a similar fate. Does that hurt?

Somebody asked me if it was deja vu, but it’s not. Indian Idol was 15 years back, and I was a different human being then. I was so heartbroken after I lost Indian Idol but I am fine today. When I had entered Bigg Boss 14, winning the show was not my intention, I wanted to be myself. And during that course, I earned a lot of love. That’s what I wanted. Bigg Boss also helped me win my soulmate, and gifted me with RKVians, a huge family and a beautiful journey. What else do I want?

You were accused of riding on Rubina Dilaik’s back to be in the limelight.

I don’t think so it was ever the case. And if I was indeed riding on her back, she too was doing the same with me. If you subtract my journey from her, what remains? It was both ways. It was a show, and now it has ended, I think we both are mature enough to let everything go. I wish her all the best in her life.

Did you both sit down to talk what led to this animosity between you both?

Honestly, we did get time today (on Sunday) while we were waiting for the finale. When we spoke we realised we didn’t know where it all began, why and how it all started. So we just decided to overcome it and moved on.

A section of the audience feels that you bringing up nepotism and even the proposal was all a PR strategy to hog some limelight. Would you like to clarify?

No comments at all. I think people pursue things in the way they are. I will never fake my most special emotions for votes or strategy. That’s not how I play. I believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace.

In the past few weeks, your bond with Aly Goni gave us an insight into of a different side of Rahul Vaidya. But it came too late in the show.

I don’t think you can plan bonds. If it has to happen, it would, and that’s why it happened with Aly at the right time.

Your best and worst moments in Bigg Boss 14?

Best was when I re-entered the show, and when Disha came in during Valentine’s Day. It was so special. And the worst would be when I walked out of the show.

Many feel that move led to your defeat.

Honestly, I don’t think so. Even Gauahar Khan had left the house in her season but managed to win. Just because I ended up as the runner-up, people will pick on it. It was all about emotions, I had a weak moment, and I walked out. It was my decision and I stand by it.

Not the trophy, but what are you taking back from Bigg Boss 14?

Immense love and gratitude. There’s also a lot of new learnings about myself. And most importantly the new fans I got on this show. I hope they keep loving and supporting me throughout.

Lastly Rahul, when are we hearing the wedding bells?

Hopefully soon. Mostly by June, July. I really don’t want to waste anymore time.

Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli were the other finalists of Bigg Boss 14.