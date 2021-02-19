Revisiting Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rubina Dilaik’s journey: Of battles with herself and the world

When TV star Rubina Dilaik entered the controversial show Bigg Boss 14, everyone assumed it is going to be an easy ride for her. The audience, including the contestants, referred to her as ‘Colors TV’s child.’ However, things did not go as per plan.

In her journey of more than four months, Rubina did not leave a single opportunity to get closer to the audience by revealing her real self. The actor, who entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla, is one of the finalists of the fourteenth season. As the reality show is coming to an end, we give a throwback of her journey in the house by reliving some iconic moments:

When Rubina-Abhinav struggled to understand the show

At the outset, Rubina and Abhinav appeared asan introvert couple. They took their own time to open up to other contestants. But whenever Rubina had the opportunity to help someone else, she did not think twice. This, however. landed her in trouble several times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

In her journey of over 100 days, Bigg Boss called out Rubina for bending house rules as per her terms, competing against Bigg Boss more than the contestants and so on.

When housemates claimed Rubina has a superiority complex

Initially, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya had issues with Rubina Dilaik’s body language and gestures. Over the four months of the show, the three were involved in several heated arguments. In fact, in one of the tasks, Rahul even tagged her as the teacher of Bigg Boss because of her demeanour. As weeks passed by, Jasmin Bhasin, who was closest to Rubina, called her out for her elitist behaviour. Even Salman Khan, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, told housemates that Rubina’s body language reflects that in her head, she is always right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Her fallout with Jasmin Bhasin

At the beginning of the show, Rubina and Jasmin were inseparable. They bonded like sisters. However, things soon turned sour. First, Salman tagged Jasmin as Rubina’s puppet. Later, Bigg Boss’ Panchayat task brought out differences between the two, and this refused to be mended irrespective of the fact that Abhinav was Jasmin’s source of strength and Aly Goni (Jasmin’s best friend-now-boyfriend) was close to Rubina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Jasmin was evicted from the show, Rubina was upset that they never got the chance to make their relationship better, but when the former contestant re-entered the show as Aly’s support, Jasmin made it clear that she is not going to be friends with Rubina anymore.

When Rubina opened up on the ugly truth of her marriage

During a task, the contestants were supposed to reveal secrets in order to protect themselves from evictions. When Rubina opened up, the housemates and audience were shocked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were on the verge of getting a divorce and that the two had given themselves the ultimatum of six months to work on their relationship. She revealed that Bigg Boss was the second chance that came to them at the right time and it gave them the opportunity to spend time together.

Rubina and Abhinav’s clash with Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik was one of the wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss season 14. The FIR actor, during her clash with Rubina, claimed that she has no idea of Abhinav’s reality. Right after the actor walked out of the show, following the ugly break out with Rubina, her husband Ronnit Biswas took to Twitter and revealed that Abhinav Shukla was an alcoholic and has also sent messages to Kavita at odd hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Rubina and Abhinav were informed of by one of the contestants, they spoke about taking legal action against the couple. However, before the matter could escalate, Salman Khan gave an opportunity to Abhinav-Rubina and Kavita- Ronnit to sort out their differences and misunderstanding during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Regardless, the episode kept haunting Abhinav and Rubina’s relationship and their mental well-being in one or the other way.

When Abhinav misunderstood Rubina

Rubina and Abhinav, fondly called RubiNav by fans, have stood by each other like a rock in their journey of the show. Other contestants in the house argued that Rubina had the benefit of having emotional support in Abhinav, but they did not see the fall outs between the couple. There were instances when Abhinav ignored Rubina, which led to clashes, leaving the latter teary-eyed. In fact, once Salman pointed out during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that Abhinav is taking Rubina for granted and not being attentive to her need of wanting his emotional support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Rubina said – I need help

The audience always saw Rubina well-put-together. She was one of the women who stood up for herself. But only recently, the actor agreed that she is going wrong in the game and losing herself in some way.

Rubina shared with Salman that “8 years ago, I was exactly as aggressive as this. I did not have a great relationship with my parents. I had suicidal tendencies. Relationship tutne ka bhi yehi wajah tha.”

Her impulsive reaction to Rakhi Sawant

There have been many instances when Rubina has shown her angry-self. But if we have to pick one then it has to be when Rubina threw a bucket full of dirty water on Rakhi Sawant as the latter kept making inappropriate comments against Abhinav Shukla.

As physical actions are condemned in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina was nominated for the rest of the season.

The much-awaited reunion of Abhinav and Rubina

After a week of Abhinav’s eviction, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to Rubina to go on a Valentine’s Day date with Abhinav during which, the latter asked Rubina to marry him again. The two also revisited their vows. Abhinav promised to work on himself and be better for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Despite all the highs and lows, Rubina has fared really well in her journey of Bigg Boss.

We can sum up her journey as a roller coaster ride in which she made good friends, had her moments, cried and laughed, made fun, and was mocked at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina competes with Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant for the winners trophy of Bigg Boss 14. The finale episode will air on Colors TV on February 21.