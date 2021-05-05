Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni’s entire family tests positive for Covid-19: ‘They are fighters’

Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin are presently in Jammu at his home. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 star Aly Goni’s family members are currently recovering from Covid-19. The actor shared that his mother, sister and her kids have contracted the virus. In a tweet, Aly called his family ‘fighter’ for dealing with the coronavirus and also shared that he understands what people are going through whose family members have tested positive.

“I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids 💔 they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins ❤️ ya Allah reham 🙏🏼 take care,” wrote Aly Goni.

He also shared an Instagram post with his sister’s triplets and wrote “mere fighter bache❤️❤️ can’t wait to see u and hug u my munchkins ❤️❤️#hatecorona.” The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor recently said he was not feeling well and hence wasn’t observing Ramadan fast. While sharing his health update, Aly had informed that he had also taken the Covid-19 test and the results had come negative.

“Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone ❤️ love u all,” the actor wrote, and added that people should immediately test themselves if they have any symptom, “Please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado 🙏🏼 take care of ur self and ur family ❤️.”

Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, who is also staying with Aly and his family in Jammu owing to the lockdown, had earlier shared how her mother had a hard time finding a hospital bed in Kota when she was detected positive recently.

The couple, after being friends for a long time, confessed about their love on Bigg Boss 14. Post which Aly and Jasmin even starred together in music videos “Tera Suit” and “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”.