Bigg Boss 14 finale LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli fight for trophy

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss 14 finale winner live updates here as the Salman Khan-hosted show’s arduously long journey is close to its end. As Salman will crown the finale winner tonight, another season of the controversial reality show will bid adieu. Five finalists — Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli — are eyeing the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and Rs 34 lakh cash prize. The finale is expected to see a host of performances from Salman Khan and the five finalists.
Like every season, Bigg Boss 14 began with much fanfare in October 2020. But this time, the stakes were higher for the creative team and the contestants. After all, Bigg Boss 14 was coming at a time the country was under the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the avenues of entertainment and recreation were limited to mobile phones and TV sets.
As boredom and loneliness caught up with people, they only became hungry for content that could add drama and fun to their living every day. What better than a show that has several strangers living under one roof and navigating rifts and emotional upheavals to emerge victorious? At a time when people couldn’t step out to meet close ones, it would have been oddly satisfying to indulge in voyeurism and see celebrities interact with one another in good, bad and ugly ways on national television.
But Bigg Boss 14 failed to live up to any such expectation. Neither was the bunch of contestants interesting, nor did the creative team innovate to allow the participants to show different sides of their personalities. Bigg Boss 14 was hence stuck with low TRPs and an audience that didn’t care if the show ran any longer.
It was when Bigg Boss team got challengers on board in December that the game got some life and audience. With the entry of entertainers and manipulators like Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta, Bigg Boss seemed as if it got its mojo back. The show since revolved around the challengers, to an extent that Rakhi Sawant soon became the only talking point on the show, with even tasks designed around her. She is now one of the finalists and favourite to win for many.
From BB Mall to return of the popular faces as seniors and challengers, here's a throwback to everything that was different about the 2020 version of the Salman Khan-hosted show. READ MORE HERE
Nikki Tamboli was a name not many knew of before she decided to participate in television’s most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. She was a lesser-known actor who had worked in a few Tamil and Telugu films. But now, after spending almost four and a half months inside Bigg Boss house, Nikki has become a household name.
Click here to read more about Nikki's journey
Indianexpress.com reached out to some former Bigg Boss contestants to find out who they think would be announced as the Bigg Boss 14 champion by host Salman Khan on Sunday. While Abhinav Shukla roots for Rubina Dilaik as finale winner, Kamya Punjabi, Kriti Verma and Eijaz Khan think Rahul Vaidya can give her competition.
Click here to read more
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 finale episode will telecast on Sunday with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli fighting it out for the trophy. This is how you can watch it. CLICK HERE to know more!