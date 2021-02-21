Bigg Boss 14 finale: When and where to watch the Salman Khan hosted show

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 is set to get its winner today. Sunday’s grand finale will witness five finalists- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli fighting it out for the trophy. Bigg Boss 14 finale will not only see drama unfolding inside the house but will also see Salman Khan and the finalists performing on stage for their fans. Some of the former contestants will also return to entertain the audience.

Before the grand finale premieres, here are all the details about the big night.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale date: February 21

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale time: 9.00 PM

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale on TV: Colors TV/ Colors TV HD

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale live stream: Voot app

Users with Airtel XStream and JioTV can also watch the live stream on their devices.

Bigg Boss season 14 kicked off on October 3, 2020. The show saw some of the most entertaining and unique mix of contestants like Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punya, Jaan Kumar Shanu, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Shardul Pandit, Sonali Phogat, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and more, living under the roof of the Bigg Boss house.

The winner of Bigg Boss 14 will be handed over the Bigg Boss trophy and a grand cash prize.