scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Latest news

Bigg Boss 14 finale: When and where to watch the Salman Khan hosted show

Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli are the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. The winner of the Salman Khan hosted show will receive the trophy and a grand cash prize.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
February 21, 2021 10:09:20 am
salman khan bigg boss 14 finalistsBigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Bigg Boss/Twitter)

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 is set to get its winner today. Sunday’s grand finale will witness five finalists- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli fighting it out for the trophy. Bigg Boss 14 finale will not only see drama unfolding inside the house but will also see Salman Khan and the finalists performing on stage for their fans. Some of the former contestants will also return to entertain the audience.

Before the grand finale premieres, here are all the details about the big night.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale date: February 21

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale time: 9.00 PM

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale on TV: Colors TV/ Colors TV HD

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale live stream: Voot app

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Users with Airtel XStream and JioTV can also watch the live stream on their devices.

Also read |Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Sudeep: How hosts impacted their Bigg Boss versions

Bigg Boss season 14 kicked off on October 3, 2020. The show saw some of the most entertaining and unique mix of contestants like Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punya, Jaan Kumar Shanu, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Shardul Pandit, Sonali Phogat, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and more, living under the roof of the Bigg Boss house.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The winner of Bigg Boss 14 will be handed over the Bigg Boss trophy and a grand cash prize.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tiger shroff, ananya panday, janhvi kapoor, taapsee pannu
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement