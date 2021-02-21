Bigg Boss 14 finale best performances: Salman Khan shakes a leg, Rubina, Rahul, Aly, Nikki set dance floor on fire

The Bigg Boss season 14 grand finale is going to be packed with some beautiful performances by finalists Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. Along with them, the audience will get to see Bollywood actors Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi attending Salman Khan hosted show.

Colors TV has been sharing several snippets from tonight’s performances on social media. In one of the videos released by the channel, we see Salman dancing along with the actors of shows like Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Namak Isshk Ka and others on his song “Tenu Le Ke Main” from the movie Salam E Ishq.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14 finale LIVE UPDATES

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will perform on the song “Yeh Dosti” from classic hit Sholay depicting the strong bond the two finalists share. Rahul will also be dancing with Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Jasmin Bhasin will join close friend Aly on the finale of Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi Sawant will be seen in her elements as she will be dancing on “Julie I love you”.

Bigg Boss 14, which launched in October 2020, will get its winner tonight. The winner will take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 34 lakh. Going by the trends, it will be a tough fight between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya.

The finale episode will air at 9 pm on Colors TV.