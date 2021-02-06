Bigg Boss 14 February 6 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

The promos for the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 have sent a wave of excitement among the fans. The promo shows Salman Khan, who is hosting the show for the eleventh time, being really upset with the contestants. The reason is the unbecoming behaviour and one could say it has been a long time coming.

“Aapke emotions emotions, inke emotions content?” he yells in the video. Though he was not directing his rage at anybody, we do have a few ideas. There has been much conflict and drama this season, one could be forgiven to say that the show is overstaying its welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Last week saw the shocking exit of Vikas Gupta after receiving the least votes. Though he could save himself using the joker card, he chose not to — earning praise from Salman himself. Who will be evicted this week is the million dollar question.

Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli are currently in the race to grab the Bigg Boss trophy.