Saturday, February 06, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 February 6 LIVE UPDATES

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2021 4:54:42 pm
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

The promos for the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 have sent a wave of excitement among the fans. The promo shows Salman Khan, who is hosting the show for the eleventh time, being really upset with the contestants. The reason is the unbecoming behaviour and one could say it has been a long time coming.

“Aapke emotions emotions, inke emotions content?” he yells in the video. Though he was not directing his rage at anybody, we do have a few ideas. There has been much conflict and drama this season, one could be forgiven to say that the show is overstaying its welcome.

 

Last week saw the shocking exit of Vikas Gupta after receiving the least votes. Though he could save himself using the joker card, he chose not to — earning praise from Salman himself. Who will be evicted this week is the million dollar question.

Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli are currently in the race to grab the Bigg Boss trophy.

16:54 (IST)06 Feb 2021
16:51 (IST)06 Feb 2021
16:50 (IST)06 Feb 2021
After her exit from Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat shared her opinions about Rubina Dilaik. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, "In the initial two weeks, she was really sweet to me, and we shared a good bond. While she has a lot of qualities, I think she is also very smart, and knows how to play the game. However, whatever happened in the show, I want to leave it all behind. Rubina and Rahul have been my favourite contestants, and I still believe the same. Rubina knows how she can win the show, hence I have no complains against her. It was may be one of her strategies to target me. I would actually like to be friends with her even after Bigg Boss."

Bigg Boss 14 airs Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will also be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

