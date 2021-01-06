Bigg Boss 14: Family members to visit housemates

Bigg Boss 14 contestants will soon get a chance to meet and interact with their loved ones. (Photo: PR Handout)

The much-anticipated family time is set to arrive on Bigg Boss 14. Contestants will soon get a chance to interact with their loved ones.

Sources shared with indianexpress.com that the shoot for the same has kickstarted today, and will continue for a couple of days. While Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya will be visited by their mothers, Abhinav Shukla will get a chance to meet his old friend Shilpa Agnihotri.

“All the housemates will be given a chance to spend a total of 100 minutes with their families. They will be asked to divide the time accordingly so that no one misses this special opportunity,” added the source.

Given the pandemic, all guests will only get to meet the contestants through a glass wall. And a few like Aly Goni’s sister will connect with him through a video call.

While there is no clarity on which family member will visit Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik will get to meet her sister. What’s more, Eijaz Khan will get a chance to meet his brother and Sonali Phogat will be visited by her daughter. Vikas Gupta will have a surprise guest in former contestant Rashami Desai.

Most of the contestants presently in the house have either entered late or enjoyed a short break. It is only Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, who have had no connect with the outside world for more than three months now.

The family week has always been an integral part of Bigg Boss. Getting to meet family not only motivates the contestants, but they also get some important advice from their loved ones, which is always helpful in the last leg of the show.