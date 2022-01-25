Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla says his cousin paralysed after he was beaten up, struggled to file an FIR

Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame actor Abhinav Shukla on Monday took to his Twitter to share that his cousin was brutally beaten up and is left paralysed. He also revealed that the cousin, named Mahesh Sharma, was in the ICU for a month, and that they struggled to get an FIR registered in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/Qq4C6zfRmy — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

@DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd.”

@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts.

Jai Hind ! — Surendra Lamba,IPS (@IPSSLamba) January 23, 2022

Thankyou Sir , getting the needful done ! Jai Hind — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

Abhinav’s tweet also received prompt responses from the official Twitter handles of Punjab Police and Gurdaspur authorities. The television actor was informed that he must get in touch with Pathankot Police.

Abhinav Shukla and his wife and actor Rubina Dilaik’s fans flooded his Twitter timeline with messages extending support. One of the fans wrote, “Oh my God!!! Hoping his life is out of danger now. I pray God gives him the strength to recover soon”. Another tweet read, “Praying for his speedy recovery. May justice be provided soon. Stay strong and fight till the justice is served.” Some also asked the authorities to look into the matter, and wrote, “Justice should be done and guilty should be punished severely.”