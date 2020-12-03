Pavitra Punia: My feelings for Eijaz Khan are genuine

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan's fans have given them the nickname "Pavijaz". (Photo: Pavitra Punia/Instagram)

Pavitra Punia got evicted last Sunday after receiving the least number of votes.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Punia opens up about her journey, her “closeness” with Eijaz Khan and the controversy surrounding her being “married”.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Has the eviction sunk in?

Not really. It’s really difficult to believe that I am out of the show. I was really not expecting it.

When you look back, what do you think could be the reason for the low votes?

I really don’t know but in the last week, I was really feeling low because of my health issues. I think every season each contestant has this phase where they are mentally and physically not well. Also, I was going through an emotional turmoil as a lot of things were triggering me. So I don’t know about votes, May be I was not doing enough for the show and that led to my eviction.

A lot of people on social media noticed that after Aly Goni brought up your fight with Gauahar Khan, you kind of went into a shell.

It did affect me, but it was something I was personally involved in, so it didn’t matter if someone spoke about it. However, I considered Aly my friend, and I felt that if he had to talk about it, he should have mentioned it when he first entered the house. Why wait for so long to bring up the topic? I somehow felt he disrespected the friendship we shared.

When Aly had entered the house, you had claimed he is your good friend. Do you think he was?

I don’t want to talk about it but I feel everyone’s true colour does come out in Bigg Boss. You can’t fake it in there. So I think this is how he is in real life.

If you had to sum up your journey on Bigg Boss 14, what would you say?

It was a roller coaster ride with so many ups and downs. There were many traumas and some sweet moments too. I think it was very beautiful but equally disgusting. I had the most extreme experiences on the show.

Your chemistry with Eijaz Khan became a topic of discussion with many enjoying “Pavijaz” moments. Others felt it was fake. What is the truth?

My attachment to Eijaz is for real and I think those feelings will stay. It was completely genuine, and I am sure he too felt the same way for me. The show is such that sometimes you can’t read each other’s thoughts, and tend to fight. However, that doesn’t mean that viewers should get judgmental and call it fake. You get to only see a bit. We spent 24 hours together in the house. And trust me, none of us tried to use or even interfered in each other’s game. We both knew that housemates want us out of the game, and so we kind of stuck to each other as a support.

Which has been your most beautiful memory in the house?

The time I spent with Eijaz in the red zone was the most amazing one. Also, the last week, we really got closer, and it was delightful to spend time with him. He had even started taking a stand for me, and that gave me so much joy.

A lot of people and equations change in Bigg Boss. Whose change affected you the most?

I think Aly and Nikki. They had such a dramatic change. Also, since I knew them from before, it was all the more shocking for me. I never thought they would start attacking their own friend.

While Eijaz would be your number one, which other three contestants do you see in the final round?

I don’t know about four, but I think Eijaz and Rubina would be my top two.

Lastly, Sumit Maheshwari has been talking a lot about your relationship with him. He has mentioned that you guys are married, and that you hid that fact from everyone.

I don’t want to comment about it at the moment. I will come up with a statement on the same soon.

