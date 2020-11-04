Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Nishant Singh Malkani: Eijaz and Pavitra are playing a dirty game

Nishant Singh Malkani was voted out of Bigg Boss 14 by housemates on Monday. (Photo: PR handout)

On Monday, Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. While Kavita received the least amount of audience votes, Nishant was voted out by the other housemates.

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor has been left disappointed with the way his journey was cut short owing to personal animosity. Calling it a ‘cowardly act’, Nishant, shared how he was left hurt by being back stabbed by Jaan Kumar Sanu, who he considered his good friend.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, he also spoke about his journey, the contestants and whether he would like to re-enter the Salman Khan hosted show.

Excerpts from the conversation…

You seemed quite sure that the housemates will name you for eviction.

The biggest problem is that these housemates wanted people who they could manipulate. I am not like that, and always believed in standing for the right. I have even gone against my friends or at least told them on the face when they were wrong. I was not part of any group, and that also made me an easy target among the four nominated contestants. Hence, somewhere I knew that they will vote me out as the house runs of herd mentality. It was next to impossible for any of them to beat me in a task, and so I was also a big threat. This is why they indulged in this cowardly act and got me evicted.

You had a great bond with Jaan, and he eventually became the reason for your untimely eviction. Do you regret putting your love and efforts in the wrong person?

Absolutely I regret it. I saw my younger brother in him, who is also of the same age. I always thought he is a confused young boy, who needs to talk it out to somebody. However, he never stuck to his words, and now I feel I shouldn’t have given him so many chances. You won’t believe, he would plead to me for hours to be with him, and he was the one to backstab me. Honestly, I had no issues with Eijaz, however, in order to save Jaan, I wanted someone else to become the captain. As luck would have it, because of the animosity created, Eijaz sent me to the red zone after being nominated by Jaan. I must add here, that Eijaz will not go too far with this politics. His game plan right now is to keep the ones, who others hate, close to him. This won’t work for long as no one likes him honestly.

Jaan was seen crying when you did not meet him properly while exiting. Would you want to meet and sort out the differences later?

No, I don’t want to give him any other chance. I don’t think I would be interested in even meeting him outside. He is a spineless person, and as they say, friendship with a fool is always harmful. That was the clear case for me.

Prior to your eviction, even Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol were voted out by the housemates. Are you disappointed by the change in format?

Bigg Boss has always been a show for the audience. Hence, it’s really unfair that the power of eviction was given to housemates. When you are competing, there is bound to be issues among each other. And one will make a consensus and throw a strong contestant out. It was not right, as I think I was making my mark with the audience, and would not have been out if it was left on their votes.

A lot of times we see evicted contestants brought in as a wild card. If given a chance, would you like to go back?

I don’t know right now as I have realised that I cannot stoop down to their level. And being myself, I am sure they will continue to have a problem with me. So what’s the point going through the same cycle again? However, if things are sorted, and the makers assure that only audience votes would matter, I would love to go back. I am okay being nominated every week, as I trust my audience, however, I have no faith on the housemates’ decisions.

You were often accused of being boring and not entertaining. What do you think led the contestants to believe that?

If I don’t like someone, I will never sit and talk to them. Most of the people in the house are selfish and spineless, and I wouldn’t feel comfortable with their energies. I had recently started to chill with Jasmin, Rubina and Kavita, however, without even being nominated, I was sent to the red zone. While all four of us were even having fun there, I was feeling a little low as I could sense the unfairness in the show. Even Eijaz becoming the captain was wrong, as Abhinav had clearly won the task. I couldn’t pretend to be liked. The biggest asset I got there is that I discovered myself, and that I am a good person at the end of the day.

Recently, you had spoken on the show how you regret not getting another task to perform. Do you think you focused more on tasks than making bonds, which could have helped you survive?

I cannot force my friendship on anyone. I would rather stay alone than sugar coat my words for survival. I think this is the talent most of them have on the show. They will be so nice to you and stab you, as soon as you turn around. It was funny that they felt I was acting out a character. When in real, they couldn’t accept the fact that someone can even be nice. Everybody cannot be fake and evil like them. You might win the trophy with these tactics but do you think anyone would like to hang around or even work with them after Bigg Boss.

Anything you want to tell your fans, who are disappointed with your elimination?

It was definitely unfair and even I am really disappointed with how the eviction happened. However, it’s not the end as I would be back soon with something else to entertain them. However, I have realised that Bigg Boss sets up situations where good people cannot thrive in the initial episodes. They would definitely find footing and strength later though. All said and done, no point crying over spilled milk now.

Nishant Singh Rapid Fire

Who is a Bigg Boss expert? No one to be honest as everyone is playing a momentary game. Even Eijaz, who feels he is the king doesn’t realise that the ones around him would backstab him first. If I have to choose someone who is playing a good game, I would say Rubina and Jasmin. However, decency doesn’t pay you well in the house.

Who is playing a dirty game? Eijaz and Pavitra, both of them are playing really dirty.

Who is the most fake housemate? I don’t think anyone is faking now. Everyone has kind of showed their real sides already.

Who should have been out instead of you? If the swap did not happen, we all know Jaan would have been out from the red zone. And after him, may be Rahul.

Who can be a true friend in the house? No one. I put my trust on someone, and was badly cheated. Also, I don’t think it’s a place where you can make true friendship.

Who is the most selfish contestant? Nikki Tamboli. She is extremely selfish and doesn’t care about anyone or anything. She is only bothered about herself, and getting enough footage.

The top three for you? Rubina and Jasmin are the top performers. Also, while they faced their own share of criticism, we haven’t seen anything negative about them. I can’t think of anyone else apart from them.

With Nishant Singh Malkani’s exit, the competition is now between Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Aly Goni is also set to enter the house tonight as a wild card.

