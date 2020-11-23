Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu: Nikki portrayed our friendship in a cheap and dirty way

Jaan Kumar Sanu exited Bigg Boss 14 house on November 22. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Instagram)

On Sunday, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house.

Post his exit, Jaan spoke to indianexpress.com about his Bigg Boss journey and equation with Nikki Tamboli. The singer also revealed who he considers the reason for his eviction.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What’s the emotion right now?

Honestly, I am surprised and a bit shocked. After my eviction, everyone has been telling me how they were enjoying my presence on the show. I had given myself the target of two-three weeks, and did not think I would manage beyond that. However, I finished half the season. I am disappointed and sad. I will miss everyone. I think it will take time for me to get used to the lifestyle in the outside world. Otherwise, I think I am okay with everything now.

You had an emotional journey on the show. If you have to sum it up, what would you say?

Everyone in the game had their highs and lows. I think I was the only one who had a steady journey. Unfortunately, it came to an end, while I was at my high. It was truly a fun experience for me. I did make some genuine friends, while a few turned out fake. As you mentioned, it was quite an emotional journey for me. I have always believed in valuing friendship. Unfortunately, it was not reciprocated.

You started on a very strong note with Nikki Tamboli. However, your friendship was soon questioned by her. Tell us about that.

Honestly, even after what she did, she wanted to be friends with me, but I decided to move away. I really believed that we were becoming thick friends, but friendship is a very expensive word to be used in the house. I was aghast and so disappointed that she portrayed our friendship in this way. It was cheap and very dirty, and I can never forget the same. The kind of things that she did was really gross. I was being cordial with her as we were living in the same house.

If you have to name something or someone that caused your untimely exit, who would that be?

I was very angry and irritated with Eijaz bhai due to the way he gave up on that task. When Nishant had done the same, I had reacted back then too. However, in hindsight, I think I will pick Aly as he was the one who put me in nomination, which eventually led to my eviction.

You seemed to have grown close to Aly. Also, do you think his presence has stirred up things on the show, given the audience is seeing a different kind of Jasmin?

Everybody in the house has a dual personality. The kind of talks I had with Aly, it was really from the heart, and whatever he said, helped me up my game in the show. However, now that I am out, I have realised he had been talking some really mean things about me behind my back. I think this bond was also just from my side. As for his presence, I think his entry has changed the entire show. To put someone as chaotic and loudmouth as Aly was bound to ruffle some feathers. He also brought the true faces of some contestants to the fore. Jasmin, as you rightly mentioned, has undergone a significant shift. I had felt earlier that she wasn’t being real. Now, some of her fakeness has shed, and shockingly, she has turned so diplomatic, something that no one expected from her.

Who will you be supporting in the show now?

I am rooting for Eijaz and Pavitra. They are the only ones I connected with. With Eijaz bhai, I had so much fun. We shared some amazing memories, and I really consider him as my elder brother. As for Pavitra, I think she is playing her cards really well, and most people are unaware about her game. She is making the right connections at the right time.

The nepotism remark became a huge issue on social media. However, you did not make a fuss about it. Why?

The fact that the accusations were untrue and empty gave me confidence. Anyone who knows me, already knows what kind of a person I am. It was all baseless. When Salman sir took the matter up on Weekend Ka Vaar, he clarified that if I was a nepo kid, I would have many albums to my credit, which is clearly not the case here. Since he already clarified everything so beautifully, I did not have to talk about it. There was nothing much to say as the world knows whatever I am, it’s all because of my hard work and my mother’s blessings.

Since you are such a big Salman Khan fan, did he say something special to you post your eviction?

While everyone is running behind the trophy, I think I got mine while I was being evicted. He complimented me and said that I was well brought up and a good human being. He also said that he will speak to me at leisure and discuss things. I think I won the game then and there. We all know that if he keeps his hands on someone, that person will never have to look back.

Lastly, post his eviction, Nishant Singh Malkani told us that he would not want to meet you again. What about you? Would you like to sort out the differences with your former bestie?

As everyone has rightly noticed, I am a very emotional yet stable person. After staying in Bigg Boss, I have realised that whatever happens, you need to move ahead, putting differences aside. Of course, I would want to meet him again and talk to him. I would also like to punch him for giving away his captaincy.

Post Jaan Kumar Sanu’s exit, the race to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy is now between Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd