scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Top news
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 December 5 episode LIVE UPDATES

Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla securing a place in the top four finalists, it remains to be seen who amongst Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli will enter the finale of the show.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2020 2:56:35 pm
rahul vaidya, bigg boss 14Rahul Vaidya might get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 tonight. (Photo: PR Handout)

The ongoing season of television’s popular reality show, Bigg Boss is going to have its first finale tonight. With Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla securing a place in the top four finalists, it remains to be seen who amongst Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli will enter the finale of the show.

Abhinav became the second finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after winning the task called ‘Shark Attack’. He had a close fight with Nikki Tamboli in the task but eventually managed to win it. However, the task did stain his relationship with friend Jasmin Bhasin who was disappointed at him for not leaving his place for her. This week Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni also left the Bigg Boss house. While Aly was evicted after losing in a task, Kavita left the show voluntarily after an ugly spat with Rubina.

Tonight the host of the show, Salman Khan, will be welcoming the six challengers, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmeera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. While Bigg Boss Season 1 contestant Rakhi Sawant promises to bring ‘real entertainment’ to the show, Vikas Gupta will be seen playing some mind games.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Bigg Boss 14.

14:56 (IST)05 Dec 2020
Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant says she is here in the Bigg Boss 14 house, "Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment".

14:53 (IST)05 Dec 2020
Salman Khan pulls up Rahul Vaidya

Salman Khan questioned Rahul Vaidya about his performance in the 'Shark Attack' task.

Aly Goni who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14 made some beautiful memories in the show. He told indianexpress.com, "I managed to cook and do household chores, which was so much fun. Also, Jasmin and I never got to spend so much time together. So every moment with her was special. Rahul Vaidya is a very nice guy, and is also playing well. I also had fun with Eijaz Khan. While Abhinav Shukla is so cool, Rubina Dilaik is very sweet."

Talking about his equation with Kavita Kaushik, Aly said, "She was never a friend, so it really doesn't matter. The words she used for me, I will never take that from anyone. So I really don't care. I respect her as an actor, and if I bump into her somewhere, I will be cordial. Apart from her, I think I would love to hang out with everyone."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd