Bigg Boss 14 December 5 episode LIVE UPDATES

Rahul Vaidya might get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 tonight. (Photo: PR Handout)

The ongoing season of television’s popular reality show, Bigg Boss is going to have its first finale tonight. With Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla securing a place in the top four finalists, it remains to be seen who amongst Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli will enter the finale of the show.

Abhinav became the second finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after winning the task called ‘Shark Attack’. He had a close fight with Nikki Tamboli in the task but eventually managed to win it. However, the task did stain his relationship with friend Jasmin Bhasin who was disappointed at him for not leaving his place for her. This week Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni also left the Bigg Boss house. While Aly was evicted after losing in a task, Kavita left the show voluntarily after an ugly spat with Rubina.

Tonight the host of the show, Salman Khan, will be welcoming the six challengers, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmeera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. While Bigg Boss Season 1 contestant Rakhi Sawant promises to bring ‘real entertainment’ to the show, Vikas Gupta will be seen playing some mind games.