Bigg Boss 14 December 26 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: Colors/Instagram)

The drama in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss has increased manifold. In the last week, some major fights erupted among the contestants, changing the dynamics of the house. While Abhinav Shukla eliminated Aly Goni from the race to captaincy, Arshi Khan chose her nemesis, Vikas Gupta over friend Rahul Vaidya for captaincy. Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin once again became enemies who couldn’t see eye to eye.

Also, the last nomination task had Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Mahajan nominated for eviction. One of the three contestants will leave the house this weekend. Manu Punjabi, who was also nominated for eviction, had to leave the house due to some medical reasons. While there was one exit from the house, there were two new entries as well. Vikas Gupta, who was expelled from the house for pushing Arshi in the swimming pool, was brought back. Also, politician Sonali Phogat made a wild card entry in the middle of the week.

Rakhi Sawant emerged as the most entertaining contestant in Bigg Boss 14 this week. She spooked her fellow housemates by acting possessed and also brought laughter to the show through her quirky ways. However, Eijaz Khan and Sonali Phogat failed to make their presence felt inside the house.

Currently, the contestants who are fighting for Bigg Boss 14 trophy are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan.