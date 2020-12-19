Bigg Boss 14 December 19 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan scolds Arshi Khan for her rude behaviour

The ongoing season of television’s popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has gained momentum after the entry of challengers Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah. Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, who were evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house have also returned on popular demand.
This week the viewers got to witness some high-intensity drama inside the house. Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the show after he pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool during one of their arguments. Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan locked horns with each other, and Rakhi and Arshi picked up an ugly fight with Nikki. Also, the contestants Arshi, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Manu and Kashmera are nominated for eviction this week. Now it remains to be seen who among the nominated contestants will leave the house in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.
Apart from the nominated contestants, those who are fighting for the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan.
Rahul Mahajan, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the challengers, called Arshi Khan one of the most ill-mannered contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. He also voted for Rakhi Sawant during the task assigned by Salman Khan.
During a task assigned by Salman Khan, Rubina Dilaik will say that Arshi Khan is extremely disrespectful and has made the environment of Bigg Boss house unbearable.
In a playful conversation with housemates, Arshi Khan asked Kashmera Shah if she’s ever been in love, to which she replies, "Bohot baar pyaar hua hai. Mujhe har kisi se hota tha. Acche wale pyaar? Woh bhi bohot baar hue hain.” Rahul Vaidya probed further asking, “When was your first boyfriend? Serious haan, bachkana mat batao.” Kashmera revealed, "I was 23, college ho gaya tha. Usse mein shaadi karna chahti thi. Itna I was in love. First love." In her classic style, Rakhi Sawant added her witty comment saying, "Mujhe har 2 minute mein pyaar hota hai."
Salman Khan asks the contestants to name two housemates whose behaviour is rude and inappropriate.
Nikki Tamboli brought to Salman Khan's notice how Aly Goni was laughing while Rakhi Sawant was abusing her during the captaincy task.