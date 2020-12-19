Bigg Boss 14 December 19 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan scolds Arshi Khan for her rude behaviour

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: Colors/Instagram)

The ongoing season of television’s popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has gained momentum after the entry of challengers Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah. Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, who were evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house have also returned on popular demand.

This week the viewers got to witness some high-intensity drama inside the house. Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the show after he pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool during one of their arguments. Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan locked horns with each other, and Rakhi and Arshi picked up an ugly fight with Nikki. Also, the contestants Arshi, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Manu and Kashmera are nominated for eviction this week. Now it remains to be seen who among the nominated contestants will leave the house in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Apart from the nominated contestants, those who are fighting for the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan.