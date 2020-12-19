scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 December 19 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan scolds Arshi Khan for her rude behaviour

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi and Kashmera Shah are nominated for eviction this week

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2020 5:16:45 pm
salman khan, bigg boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: Colors/Instagram)

The ongoing season of television’s popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has gained momentum after the entry of challengers Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah. Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, who were evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house have also returned on popular demand.

This week the viewers got to witness some high-intensity drama inside the house. Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the show after he pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool during one of their arguments. Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan locked horns with each other, and Rakhi and Arshi picked up an ugly fight with Nikki. Also, the contestants Arshi, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Manu and Kashmera are nominated for eviction this week. Now it remains to be seen who among the nominated contestants will leave the house in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Apart from the nominated contestants, those who are fighting for the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

17:16 (IST)19 Dec 2020
'Arshi is the most ill-mannered contestant of Bigg Boss'

Rahul Mahajan, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the challengers, called Arshi Khan one of the most ill-mannered contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. He also voted for Rakhi Sawant during the task assigned by Salman Khan.

16:55 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Rubina: Arshi is extremely disrespectful

During a task assigned by Salman Khan, Rubina Dilaik will say that Arshi Khan is extremely disrespectful and has made the environment of Bigg Boss house unbearable.

16:38 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Kashmera Shah wanted to marry someone else before meeting Krushna Abhishek

In a playful conversation with housemates, Arshi Khan asked Kashmera Shah if she’s ever been in love, to which she replies, "Bohot baar pyaar hua hai. Mujhe har kisi se hota tha. Acche wale pyaar? Woh bhi bohot baar hue hain.” Rahul Vaidya probed further asking, “When was your first boyfriend? Serious haan, bachkana mat batao.” Kashmera revealed, "I was 23, college ho gaya tha. Usse mein shaadi karna chahti thi. Itna I was in love. First love." In her classic style, Rakhi Sawant added her witty comment saying, "Mujhe har 2 minute mein pyaar hota hai."

16:23 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Salman Khan warns contestants against bringing families in their fights
16:13 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli get doze of rudeness

Salman Khan asks the contestants to name two housemates whose behaviour is rude and inappropriate.

16:03 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Nikki Tamboli-Aly Goni get into ugly fight

Nikki Tamboli brought to Salman Khan's notice how Aly Goni was laughing while Rakhi Sawant was abusing her during the captaincy task.

Since Bigg Boss 14 has just started to gain attention, the makers are planning to extend the season by a month. Earlier, the finale was scheduled to happen in mid-January, but now it will take place in February. Before entering Bigg Boss house, Arshi Khan had shared that she will put more effort to win the show this time. Talking about what kind of personality will we get to see of her, she told indianexpress.com, "I am still the same Arshi Khan. You will get to see the same nazakat, adaayein, entertainment from my side. However, yes, we have all evolved with time, so there would be a bit of difference too. Last time, I wasn’t even sure what I was getting into, now, I know how to play the game, so it’s going to be more special and fun. And since the makers have entrusted us with this responsibility, we will put in more effort." 

