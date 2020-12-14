Bigg Boss 14 December 14 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors.

It is the season of exits and quick comebacks on Bigg Boss 14. By popular demand, evicted contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are back in Bigg Boss house. Host Salman Khan on Sunday grilled Rahul for abruptly leaving the show. The singer defended his decision by stating that he was homesick. However, Salman was not impressed and called Rahul “mentally weak”.

Besides Aly, Nikki and Rahul, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah are fighting to lift Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

With six challengers and three ousted contestants back in the house, the makers are now also planning to extend the season. While the finale was earlier planned for mid-January, it will now take place in February.