Monday, December 14, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 December 14 episode LIVE UPDATES

Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah are fighting to lift Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: December 14, 2020 9:41:07 am
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors.

It is the season of exits and quick comebacks on Bigg Boss 14. By popular demand, evicted contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are back in Bigg Boss house. Host Salman Khan on Sunday grilled Rahul for abruptly leaving the show. The singer defended his decision by stating that he was homesick. However, Salman was not impressed and called Rahul “mentally weak”.

Besides Aly, Nikki and Rahul, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah are fighting to lift Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

With six challengers and three ousted contestants back in the house, the makers are now also planning to extend the season. While the finale was earlier planned for mid-January, it will now take place in February.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

09:41 (IST)14 Dec 2020
Fans waiting to see Rahul Vaidya

@prernaagarwal_ tweeted, "Yes! Rahul Krishna Vaidya left that house with Dignity & Self Respect & now he gonna enter that house again with Dignity, Self Respect & Loads of Love from us RKVians. Rock it King. Win it. That Trophy & #BiggBoss14 #BB14 belongs to You only #RahulVaidya WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA."

09:27 (IST)14 Dec 2020
Rahul Vaidya, who recently walked out of the show, is all set to make a comeback. Rahul will enter the house tonight.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant talked to indianexpress.com about returning to the reality show. She said, "It is my show. I kickstarted the first season, and all these years, my soul has been attached to it. I have seen so many people take home the trophy, and some were not even deserving. I am thankful to God that he gave me a second chance. This is my next innings on the show to prove myself."

"I think it’s going to be a dhamakedar time in the show. I am sure the audience would really enjoy watching so many people in the house. I am not sure which side of mine will the audience like. I will be funny, aggressive and even emotional," Rakhi added.

