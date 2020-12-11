Bigg Boss 14 December 11 episode LIVE UPDATES: Rakhi, Aly, Nikki to enter the house

Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will enter Bigg Boss 14 house on Friday. (Photo: Rakhi, Aly, Nikki/Instagram)

The ongoing season of television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss has got interesting with the entry of a few challengers who have been a part of the show in previous seasons. Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan have stepped inside the house to make things difficult for Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan.

The Salman Khan-hosted show had its mid-season finale last weekend where the audience got to see the exit of singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Nikki Tamboli. Apart from them, Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni also left Bigg Boss 14. But, the exit of Tamboli and Goni left the viewers upset, with many demanding their re-entry.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, challengers promised to make it difficult for the contestants to win the show. While Gupta believes he will go ahead in the show with his mind games, Rakhi Sawant, who will enter the show tonight, said she will bring real entertainment to Bigg Boss 14. Arshi Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 11, told indianexpress.com that she has come on the show to add some ‘tadka’.

“The season desperately needs some tadka. I am going to be the entertainment quotient on the show. We will also be adding fuel to the fire. So it’s going to be a lot of fun with our arrival in the house,” said Arshi.