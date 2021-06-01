Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia go live on Instagram, he teases her for feeding him ‘moti roti’

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who found love on Bigg Boss 14, seem to be in a happy place. In a recent Instagram live session, their fans were surprised to see Eijaz relishing food cooked by Pavitra. Given their cheeky bond from day one, he also took the opportunity to tease her on the live for feeding her ‘moti roti’ (thick chapatis).

Dressed in matching black outfits, the couple looked very comfortable in each other’s presence. As soon as the chat started, Eijaz told Pavitra why the roti she gave him was so thick. Surprised at being asked about it on a public platform, Pavitra made a face and then said that as there was some extra dough, she made thicker rotis. She further schooled him, saying that one should not waste food.

Pavitra Punia also pulled up Eijaz Khan for questioning her and says, “Kaise baat kar raha hai dekho? Toh kya hogaya agar thodi moti hai (See, how he is talking to be me. So what if the rotis are a little thick)?”

Pavijaz — as fans lovingly call them — tried to figure out comments on the live session, a fan told Eijaz that he was having the time of his life. Agreeing with him, the actor said that he ate some delicious chicken and roti in the meal and was now relishing some chocolate coconut. Pavitra pitches in to say that Eijaz never cooks for her and even eats her share of food sometimes.

Fans also wondered why he never returned to Bigg Boss after taking a break for his shoot. Responding to them, Eijaz shared that somethings are not in their hands. His girlfriend, however, assured that he was the real winner for her.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Pavitra Punia had called her feelings for Eijaz Khan as ‘genuine’ and not a game plan on Bigg Boss 14. “My attachment to Eijaz is for real and I think those feelings will stay. It was completely genuine, and I am sure he too felt the same way for me. The show is such that sometimes you can’t read each other’s thoughts, and tend to fight. However, that doesn’t mean that viewers should get judgmental and call it fake. You get to only see a bit. We spent 24 hours together in the house. And trust me, none of us tried to use or even interfered in each other’s game. We both knew that housemates want us out of the game, and so we kind of stuck to each other as a support,” she shared.

Eijaz Khan, on his part revealed that ‘if all goes well’, he will tie the knot with Pavitra Punia this year only. “Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” Eijaz said in an interview.