Everything you should know about Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14

The wait is finally over. Television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss is returning tonight. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show promises entertainment like never before. This year, the theme of the show is ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’.

So, before we get to see how the makers have planned to up the entertainment quotient, here is everything that you should know about Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

Just like the previous season, this time too, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have planned an all-celeb lineup of contestants. Salman Khan recently introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of popular singer Kumar Sanu, as the first contestant of the reality show. The other celebrities who are said to be participating include Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki fame Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, TV actor Eijaz Khan, Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gia Manek, Baalveer Returns star Pavitra Punia, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, who essayed the role of Teni in Dil Se Dul Tak, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.

Like always, this year too, the house of Bigg Boss has been designed by Omung Kumar. He has given the house an ultra-modern feel. Talking about designing the house, Kumar shared in a statement, ““We ideated on the theme of the show and agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. There is a mix of funky bright colours and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. There are also no straight lines, and we have used a lot of curves on each surface. Right from the entrance to different zones in the house, to the dining area, the sleeping area, and even the confession room, each part of the house is unique and explores our theme in a better way.”

Check out these photos of the bedroom, garden area, dining table, bathroom and confession room of the Bigg Boss house:

Pre-lockdown luxuries

Since everyone has been confined to their homes for more than six months, shopping, movies, and salons have become a luxury. So, this year, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will get a chance to live their ‘once upon a time’ normal lives. In a first of its kind addition, Bigg Boss 14 house will have a salon and spa, a movie theater and a shopping mall. But these will not come easily to the contestants. They will have to earn access to these by winning various tasks assigned to them by Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 14 Guests

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be entering Bigg Boss 14 along with Bigg Boss 12 runner-up Hina Khan. While they will not be contestants, they will have special powers. The mystery around their role, whether they will enter the house or will they control the contestants from a secret room, will unfold today.

What Salman Khan said about Bigg Boss 14

During the Bigg Boss 14 virtual press meet, host Salman Khan said, “This would be a dream come true season as people would get to experience everything that one missed during their regular life.” He also revealed his reasons for resuming working with Bigg Boss 14. “The biggest reason that I am doing Bigg Boss is because I wanted people to start earning again. A lot many people died of COVID and also hunger. Bigg Boss has a big unit and gives employment to a lot of people,” Salman said. He even promised he is ready to take a pay cut so that others get fully paid.

Bigg Boss 14 safety measures

The entire team working on Bigg Boss 14 will be tested every week for coronavirus. The house and the peripheral area will be duly sanitized and fumigated. There will be regular temperature checks for the contestants and crew members apart from round the clock medical assistance. Also, all the contestants were tested and were made to self-quarantine before entering the show.

During the launch of the show, Colors’ Chief Content Officer Manisha Sharma shared, “Even if someone has corona symptoms, the shoot has to be stalled. Bigg Boss is a real-time show, and we cannot take a risk. All contestants would be tested and quarantined before they enter the show. The crew will also be tested every weekend. We have taken all precautions and planned things, but in case someone falls sick, we would have to give cameras to contestants to shoot. It is going to be tough, but we are committed.”

Bigg Boss 14 Promos

Check out all the promos of Bigg Boss 14 that have been released until now:

Bigg Boss 14 Date and Timings

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on weekends.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 14

The audience can watch Bigg Boss 14 on Colors. They can also live stream it on Voot Select throughout the day. The fans of the show can subscribe to Voot Select if they wish to watch the episode before it is aired on TV and to catch the ̌24X7 feed of Bigg Boss 14 house. Voot Select is available at Rs 99/month and Rs 499/year.

