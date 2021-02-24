Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya spend time with their ladyloves, see photos

The lover boys of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, are reunited with their ladyloves. After exiting the house, singer Rahul had a party with his close friends, and fiancee Disha Parmar was the highlight of the party. TV actor Aly was spotted going for a dinner date with Jasmin Bhasin to whom he professed his feelings inside the Bigg Boss house only. Aly and Jasmin are visiting his family in Jammu.

Rahul shared a couple of loved-up photos with the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor. In the photo, he planted a kiss on Disha’s forehead who adorably held him. “Back to my Direction (Meri Disha) ♥️🧿 #cutie,” Rahul captioned the photos. His best friend Aly liked the photo and commented on it, “Mashallah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

During a conversation with indianexpress.com, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul shared that his best moment on the show was when Disha came to meet him. “Best was when I re-entered the show, and when Disha came in during Valentine’s Day. It was so special,” the singer said.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni posted a happy picture with close friend Jasmin. Along with it, he wrote, ““Apne liye toh jeete hai sabhi iss jahan mein, hai zindagi ka maksad dusro ke kaam aana”..🎭❤️ thank u so much everyone for so much love ❤️ We all r winners yeh Jeet hai pyaar ki izzat ki❤️ #FamAly #jasly #alygoni #sheraly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

Aly and Jasmin realised that they love each other on the TV reality show. Asked when did he realise he loves Jasmin, the actor told us, “After a long time in the house, and it was amazing. I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right.”

Aly entered the Bigg Boss house to support Jasmin but ended up being one of the finalists. Though he didn’t lift the trophy, he is happy that he was able to “win hearts” through Bigg Boss 14.