Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat’s house robbed, jewellery, cash and gun stolen

Sonali Phogat had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant in December. (Photo: PR)

Jewellery, a licensed revolver, ₹ 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s house in Haryana’s Hisar, the police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Ms Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh.

Though there were CCTV cameras in the house, the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage with them, the police said.

Police officer Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed.

Sonali Phogat in her complaint said on February 9 that she had gone to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, the police said.

Gold and silverware, a silver pot, ₹ 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house, they said.

Ms Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal.