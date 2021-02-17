scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat’s house robbed, jewellery, cash and gun stolen

Sonali Phogat in her complaint said she had gone to Chandigarh on February 9 after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, the police said.

By: PTI | Haryana |
February 17, 2021 11:29:03 am
sonali phogat, bigg boss 14Sonali Phogat had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant in December. (Photo: PR)

Jewellery, a licensed revolver, ₹ 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s house in Haryana’s Hisar, the police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Ms Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh.

Though there were CCTV cameras in the house, the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage with them, the police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police officer Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed.

Also read |Bigg Boss 14 winner will be Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya or Rakhi Sawant? Cast your votes

Sonali Phogat in her complaint said on February 9 that she had gone to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, the police said.

Gold and silverware, a silver pot, ₹ 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house, they said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ms Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tv actors, bollywood actors babies
Anushka-Virat to Kapil Sharma-Ginni: Celebs who embraced parenthood recently

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement