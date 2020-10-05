Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol: Reached out to Sargun Mehta for tips

Shehzad Deol promises to charm everyone on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

Shehzad Deol doesn’t mind being held captive. After ending as a runner-up in MTV Ace of Space, he is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. At the grand premiere, he left host Salman Khan laughing after calling participant Sara Gurpal a ‘duck’. And in the last episode, the audience was in for a surprise as a fight erupted between him and Nikki Tamboli. The model has attracted quite a few eyeballs with his antics.

Before entering the show, Shehzad Deol spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about what one can expect from him, comparisons with Asim Riaz and who gave him the ‘perfect winning tip’.

Excerpts from the conversation.

You have earlier participated in a similar reality show. Do you think that will work to your advantage?

I had been thinking about the same for the last few days and I feel Bigg Boss was in my destiny. And Ace of Space was just a path to lead me ahead. Of course, I will take it in stride since I have already experienced something like this. However, I must add that it may be not bigger, but Ace of Space is definitely tougher than Bigg Boss. This show has a huge mansion with so many amenities. I survived that show 72 days locked inside a room, without even sunlight, and with the fear that it might get squeezed further. I came out of it with flying colors, and I hope I can do the same again.

You were a finalist then, do you think you can win the show this time?

Absolutely. Apart from that, I also feel that people might compare me with Asim Riaz, given he was the only model last year. So I want to tell everyone that I would take a step ahead from him. He ended up in second place, I will win the show. The last two reality shows that I did, I was a finalist, this time I have to take home the trophy.

What can we expect from Shehzad Deol in Bigg Boss 14?

Tons and tons of charm, and a lot of dialoguebaazi as I am very filmy as a person. There will be a lot of honesty and sweetness. I am not going on the show with the intention to fight or be aggressive. Yes, If I will be walked upon or bullied, I will not take that. I have Punjabiness in me, and I will live up to those expectations.

So you want to maintain that sweet young boy image from Ace of Space?

That show was such where you would be seen only during the tasks, so if one wanted they could put up an image. However, Bigg Boss is about being yourself 24X7, and I don’t think me or anyone would be able to act for so long. I am the same person you saw in the last show, but I also have different shades to me, which one will get to see through Bigg Boss. I think one can never have the same kind of equation with everyone.

You have worked with Vikas Gupta, who was known as the ‘mastermind’. Any suggestions or tips he shared with you?

I only had a brief chat with him but let me tell you a secret. The person he had taken suggestions from is also a motivating and driving force in my life. She is the very popular actor Sargun Mehta. Given that she is also a huge fan of Bigg Boss, we both reached out to her for tips. And the only simple and sorted advice that she gave me was that it’s okay to talk about someone behind their back. However, never deny that in front of them. Don’t speak anything that you wouldn’t be able to accept later. I think I am taking that as the teaching wisdom not just for Bigg Boss, but for life.

And how excited are you about meeting Salman Khan?

He is the highlight of the show. I am his biggest fan, and I really can’t hold my excitement. Times are such that I don’t know how my entry would be shot. If I don’t get to share the stage with him and have just a video interaction, my heart would be shattered. I really don’t want my journey to start this way.

Since you mentioned Asim earlier, most of the time we saw him shirtless on Bigg Boss 13. Will you follow suit?

I have always been breaking stereotypes. I am a model who flaunts a turban but doesn’t have a six pack (laughs). I am a foodie and just cannot give up my Punjabi food. Also, we are all coming out from the Covid times and thus haven’t really had time to work on our physique. However, I am excited that there is a gym in the house. So you will see me in my ganjis working out, but not shirtless for sure.

Do you think you would be okay with a prospect of romance on the show?

I am definitely okay with it but I am not going with that idea to help me go ahead in the game. I think it’s not a done and dusted strategy, Yes, I am a charmer and the show expects some romance from me. If it happens, it will be very organic.

Shehzad Deol is joined by Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Nishant Singh Malkhani in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

