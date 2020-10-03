Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol

scorecardresearch
Shehzad Deol started his career as a model. He first participated in model-hunt show Top Model India.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | October 3, 2020 11:18:28 pm
shehzad deol, bigg boss 14 contestantsShehzad Deol was last seen in MTV Ace of Space. (Photo: Shehzad Deol/Instagram)

Joining the bandwagon of contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house after starting their career in reality shows is Shehzad Deol. The young model, who was one of the finalists of MTV Ace Of Space Season 1, is going to be participating in the 14th season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss.

Shehzad started his career as a model. He first participated in model-hunt show Top Model India where he was mentored by the likes of Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Atul Kasbekar and Shibani Dandekar. Shehzad became the first runner up of the reality show.

Someone once told me : "There are more single people in Love than there are in relationships" -True story 💁‍♀️🙋‍♂️❤️ Happy 'Singletines' Day to all of us single people

After Top Model India, Shehzad Deol won hearts with his sweet and humble personality on Vikas Gupta-hosted Ace of Space. He was the ‘good boy’ of the show and was the first contestant to become the finalist. But he couldn’t win the show, and Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy.

Jab jab mujhpe hai, utha sawaal.. Maai teri chunariya lehraayi..❤ . . . Sari Duniya Ek Taraf Aur Maa Ek Taraf..🙌 I owe everything to my Mom @sopphia8 And my Dad ❤ Love you the most.. Wherever I am today it is just because of you both 🙏

A look at Shehzad’s social media profiles makes him come across as a pet lover. He has a dog named Bullet Singh Deol whom he adores. On the work front, the young model wishes to make a name in the Punjabi and Hindi film industry.

You have to partly become a dog to enjoy his love and company ❤️

Check out some photos of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol:

Now, if Shehzad Deol’s experience on reality shows will help him in establishing his place in the Bigg Boss house or he will be overpowered by the popular faces of the small screen, remains to be seen.

