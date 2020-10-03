Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol

Shehzad Deol was last seen in MTV Ace of Space. (Photo: Shehzad Deol/Instagram)

Joining the bandwagon of contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house after starting their career in reality shows is Shehzad Deol. The young model, who was one of the finalists of MTV Ace Of Space Season 1, is going to be participating in the 14th season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss.

Shehzad started his career as a model. He first participated in model-hunt show Top Model India where he was mentored by the likes of Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Atul Kasbekar and Shibani Dandekar. Shehzad became the first runner up of the reality show.

After Top Model India, Shehzad Deol won hearts with his sweet and humble personality on Vikas Gupta-hosted Ace of Space. He was the ‘good boy’ of the show and was the first contestant to become the finalist. But he couldn’t win the show, and Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy.

A look at Shehzad’s social media profiles makes him come across as a pet lover. He has a dog named Bullet Singh Deol whom he adores. On the work front, the young model wishes to make a name in the Punjabi and Hindi film industry.

Check out some photos of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol:

Now, if Shehzad Deol’s experience on reality shows will help him in establishing his place in the Bigg Boss house or he will be overpowered by the popular faces of the small screen, remains to be seen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd