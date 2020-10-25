Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit

Shradul Pandit will be seen in Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Shradul Pandit/Instagram)

Television actor Shardul Pandit, whose Instagram post asking for work went viral, is set to enter popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. He is among the wild card entrants who have joined the show two weeks after its grand premiere. The other contestants entering the show along with Pandit are Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh.

Coming to Shardul Pandit, the 34-year-old started his journey in showbiz after winning India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. He then shifted base to the city of dreams Mumbai and made his TV debut in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bandini which had Ronit Roy and Aasiya Kazi in the lead roles. He then appeared in shows like Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai (season 2), Kuldeepak and Siddhi Vinayak. He also hosted the Box Cricket League.

Before becoming an actor, Pandit worked as a radio jockey with Radio Mirchi. He etched his name in Limca Book Of Records by performing non-stop for 19 hours on radio.

Recently, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Shardul Pandit opened up about suffering from depression and being out of work. He also shifted back to Indore as he found it difficult to survive in Mumbai. Sharing a note on social media, the actor had written, ”Hi this is as heartfelt as I can be, there might be jokes or discussions but this is my profile and there is nothing wrong in asking for work. So if you are reading this ‘I am looking for work, and I shall be grateful if anything can materialise.’ I could have succumbed to pressure and ended up as RIP but I was lucky had frnds like @ankzbhargava @karan9198 @preetiphalke @vinayakdubey @ruchita02 @4umehra who held me when I could have tripped. Please don’t give up. Go home if everything fails #mentalhealthmatters #hanginthere #staystrong.”

Now, after being signed for Bigg Boss 14, it remains to be seen how Shardul Pandit makes the best of this opportunity.

