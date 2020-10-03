Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal

Sara Gurpal shared screen space with Gippy Grewal in Manje Bistre. (Photo: Sara Gurpal/Instagram)

The fans of reality show Bigg Boss are well versed with the popularity Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana enjoyed during the thirteenth season of the show. Now, the makers seem to be cashing in on the popularity of stars of the Punjabi film and television industry as they have roped in singer-actor Sara Gurpal for the new season of the show.

Sara, who hails from Haryana and has studied fashion designing, has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film and television industry. She began her career by featuring in several Punjabi music videos. She starred in Manan Bhardwaj’s “Tumhe Dillagi” and “Mizaaj-ae-Ishq”. She became popular with the music video of Ranjit Bawa’s song “Jean”.

Sara Gurpal also tried her hands at singing and has crooned a few songs like “Lagdi Att” and “Slow Motion.”

The young star ventured into movies with Gippy Grewal’s Manje Bistre and also starred in Dangar Doctor Jelly.

Sara Gurpal is also said to share a close bond with Himanshi Khurana.

A look at Sara’s social media makes her come across as a bubbly and a feisty girl. Check out some of her social media posts:

It will be interesting to see what the young talent has to bring to the table in Bigg Boss 14.

